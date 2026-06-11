Improving attendance requires more than a sense of belonging

Schools across the country continue to grapple with stubbornly high absence rates in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The challenge is especially acute in secondary schools where, in 2024-25, the average absence rate was 8.4 per cent, up from 5.5 per cent in 2018-19.

Improving pupils’ sense of “belonging” in school has recently emerged as a promising lever for improving attendance, because it is something which schools can meaningfully influence.