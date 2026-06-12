King’s birthday honours recognise school leaders

Headteachers, academy leaders, trustees, school support staff and charity leaders are among those recognised for their services to education in the King’s birthday honours. Sixty people who work in or with schools in England have been named on the list. Thomas Attwood, chair of trustees at the Attwood Academy Trust, has received the CBE, as has former Tory special adviser Jon Yates, now executive director of the Youth Endowment Fund. Jon Yates Yates said he was “honoured and almost lost for words to receive this award”. “Over the last two decades, I have had the immense privilege of leading and working with remarkable colleagues who are passionate about changing things for children, whether at the Youth Endowment Fund, Ofsted, the Department for Education or The Challenge Network. “These days, it is easy to be down-heartened, but – when I turn off the screen – I all too often find that I am in fact surrounded by good and dedicated people in our charities, schools, colleges, children’s services, youth services and nurseries working to improve things for children and young people. I am delighted to be associated with them.” Also receiving the CBE for services to education are Department for Education finance chief Tom Goldman, Coventry children’s services boss Sukriti Sen and former National Holocaust Centre and Museum chair Henry Grunwald. Sen said she was “delighted and honoured”. “I am very grateful to those who have recognised my work, and to the fantastic colleagues and partners I have worked alongside over the years to improve the outcomes for all children and families.” MAT CEOs get OBEs Sixteen people associated with England’s schools have received the OBE. They include Bernie Green, CEO of Preston Primary Academy Trust in Yeovil. She said she was “overwhelmed and extremely grateful to be awarded this prestigious honour”. “I am also speechless, as I have always felt privileged to work within our wonderful education system, which has been so rewarding over many years.” Jonathan Taylor, the chief executive of Sapientia Education Trust and an adviser to the government’s RISE school improvement programme, has also been recognised. He said the award of an OBE was “a delightful surprise”. “I have had the privilege of working with so many great people at Sapientia and this award is recognition of our collective work, creating opportunities and transforming the lives of the pupils we educate. “My more recent RISE role has extended this work, working with a great DfE team in the eastern region. I am hugely appreciative of everyone who has supported me and the award is for them all.” Ashfaq Rahman Nova Education Trust CEO Ashfaq Rahman has also received the OBE. He said he was “deeply honoured and humbled to receive this recognition”. “Whilst the award bears my name, it reflects the work, dedication and commitment of countless people who have shaped my career and who continue to make a difference to the lives of children and young people every day. “Most importantly, I would like to recognise the children and young people we serve. Their ambition, character, creativity and determination inspire us every day. They are the reason we do this work and remain at the heart of every decision we make.” Rob Haring, CEO of the Westcountry Schools Trust in Devon said he felt “deeply privileged to have been awarded an OBE”. “I have been fortunate to work with so many talented and dedicated colleagues who have brought their collective expertise to the benefit of the children we serve.” Headteachers honoured The list also includes 34 MBEs. One has gone to Fiona Booth, headteacher of St Nicholas Church of England Primary School, Boston. She said receiving a letter from Buckingham Palace was “incredible. It made a change to flyers. “Receiving an MBE is a tremendous honour. I know it is a cliché, but this isn’t about me. What we have achieved as a school reflects the strength, support, and dedication of the incredible community around me.” Fiona Booth Also among the recipients is Neerasha Singh, headteacher of Northfleet Nursery School, Kent. She said she was “truly overwhelmed and deeply honoured”. “This recognition means so much because our youngest children – their joy, their potential, their limitless futures – have always been at the heart of everything I do. “This honour is not mine alone. It belongs to the profession I love, to the colleagues who inspire me, and to the sector that continues to fight for every child’s right to thrive.” Charity and voluntary work recognised Overall, the list names 12 current or former academy trust CEOs, nine headteachers, seven school governors or academy trustees, six civil servants or council officials, two other senior school leaders, two teachers or middle leaders and two support staff. A further 19 people were recognised for their contribution to the charity or third sectors or for their work as volunteers. Richard Sloan, a former adviser to the Confederation of School Trusts, has received the MBE. He said he was “hugely grateful for this award and would like to dedicate it to the thousands of trustees and governors who give freely their time to help ensure that all children get the best possible opportunity.” Nick Bent, chief executive of upReach, will also receive the MBE. He said he was “grateful to have had the chance to make a difference” in his professional roles and through volunteering with Oasis academies and the children’s commissioner’s office. “Of course, there is still so much more to do, as this country remains deeply unequal, with massive regional disparities in access to high-quality education and good jobs, and with young people across the country from working class or low income families still facing all sorts of unjust barriers.” The full schools list Commanders of the order of the British empire (CBE) Thomas Roger ATTWOOD Chair of Trustees, Attwood Academy Trust Thomas GOLDMAN Deputy Director, Strategic Finance, Department for Education Henry Cyril GRUNWALD OBE KC Lately, Chair of the National Holocaust Centre and Museum, Newark Sukriti Prova SEN Director of Children and Education Services, Coventry City Council Jonathan YATES Executive Director, Youth Endowment Fund Officers of the order of the British empire (OBE) Dr Andrea Jane ARLIDGE Founder, Wellsway MAT and lately Chief Executive Officer, Futura Learning Partnership Thomas William BANHAM Chief Executive, Hoyland Common Academy Trust, Barnsley, South Yorkshire Asif Jahangir BHATTI Headteacher, Town Farm Primary School and Nursery, Staines, Surrey Dr Lisa Marie CHERRY For services to Children, Young People and their Families across Education and Social Care Dr Sharon CURTIS Chief Executive Officer, Emosi, Burngreave, Sheffield Maria Anne DAWES Chief Executive Officer, Schools Alliance for Excellence, Surrey Tony DAY Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Chamberlain Sixth Form College, Birmingham Bernadette Anne GREEN Chief Executive Officer, Preston Primary Academy Trust, Yeovil, Somerset Robert Edward HARING Chief Executive Officer, Westcountry Schools Trust, Devon Diane Margaret HERITAGE Chair of Trustees, New Collaborative Learning Trust Simon William Temple JAMES For services to Education and to Music Ashfaq Ahmed RAHMAN Chief Executive Officer, Nova Education Trust, Nottingham Rachael ROSS MBE Founding Officer, National Down Syndrome Policy Group Jonathan Stuart TAYLOR RISE adviser and lately Chief Executive Officer, Sapientia Education Trust, Norfolk Alice WITHEROW Chief Executive Officer, Cheviot Learning Trust, Northumberlan Lyn Alison WRIGHT Lately Chief Executive Officer, The Sigma Trust, Essex Members of the order of the British empire (MBE) Michael Richard Kelvin AKERS Founder, Mikey’s Wish Foundation Elisabeth Jane BAINES Senior Manager, 16-19 Funding Policy Implementation, Department for Education Stuart James BALNAVES Deputy Director, Customer Service Enterprise Operations, Department for Education Nicholas John BENT Chief Executive Officer, upReach Richard David BERNARD Headteacher, Northampton School for Boys. Fiona Beth BOOTH Head Teacher and SENDCo, St Nicholas Church of England Primary Academy, Boston, Lincolnshire Susan BROWNSON Lately Deputy Headteacher, Laycock Primary School, London Borough of Islington Nathalie BULL Chief Executive Headteacher, The BeDifferent Federation, London Krystyna Stefania BUTWILOWSKA Lately Chair of Governors, Portsmouth High School, Hampshire Nicola Margaret COLLETT Lately Partnership Development Manager, Leicester City School Sport Partnership Raegan Nina DELANEY BARNES Lately Headteacher, Nayland Primary School, Suffolk Victoria Hannah Arnott EADIE Chair, Bolder Academy, Isleworth David Charles EURIDGE Chief Executive Officer, Inclusive Education Trust Alloysius Jonathan FREDERICK Chair of Trustees, All Saints’ Multi-Academy Trust, London Tom HOOPER Head of Sport, Bristol Metropolitan Academy, Fishponds, Bristol Eric George Henry JONES Retired and Volunteer Teacher Marian KENNEDY Lately Headteacher, Crampton Primary School, London Borough of Southwark Adrian Phillip KNEESHAW Chief Executive Officer, Carlton Academy Trust, Bradford Nicholas KNIGHT For services to Education and to the community in Hampshire Michael Howard LEVY Volunteer Educator and Author Joy Alison MADEIROS Group Chief Executive Officer, Oasis Charitable Trust and Founding Member, Women’s Faith Forum Alex MAWS Head of Education and Heritage, Association of Jewish Refugees Sally Jane MINER Member, Primary Learning Trust and former Executive Headteacher, Ryders Hayes School, Walsall Penelope Anne PATTERSON Senior Inspector, Havering School Improvement Services Shekeila Adina Courtnie SCARLETT Lately Governor, Stoke Newington School and Sixth Form Abigail SHAPIRO Co-Founder, The Tutor Trust Neerasha SINGH Headteacher, Northfleet Nursery School, Kent Anne Margaret SLADE Chief Operational Officer, The Pioneer Academy, Keston Richard William SLOAN Education Advisor, Confederation of School Trust Amy Lauren WAGNER Director, Tackling Antisemitism in Education Programme, Palace Yard Dawn WATERMAN Education and Heritage Adviser, Board of Deputies of British Jews Emma WHITFIELD Member, National Autistic Society Lucille Elizabeth WINDLE Executive Headteacher, Abbey School, Rotherham, South Yorkshire Simon Arthur WOOD Executive Headteacher, Sir Martin Frobisher Academy, Clacton-on-Sea Medallists of the order of the British empire (BEM) The Reverend Cassandra HOWES For services to Education and to Inter-Faith Relations in Bedfordshire Eleanor KEELEY School Cook and Catering Manager, Linden Lodge School, London Borough of Wandsworth Professor Fiona Sarah Winifred MCCULLOUGH For services to Education and Outreach Caroline TYERMAN Lately Lead Practitioner, SEND and Inclusion, Brougham Primary School Hartlepool Diane Kathleen WILLSON For services to the Education Community in Bognor Regis, West Sussex