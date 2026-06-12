King’s birthday honours recognise school leaders

Headteachers, academy leaders, trustees, school support staff and charity leaders are among those recognised for their services to education in the King’s birthday honours.

Sixty people who work in or with schools in England have been named on the list.

Thomas Attwood, chair of trustees at the Attwood Academy Trust, has received the CBE, as has former Tory special adviser Jon Yates, now executive director of the Youth Endowment Fund.

Yates said he was “honoured and almost lost for words to receive this award”.

“Over the last two decades, I have had the immense privilege of leading and working with remarkable colleagues who are passionate about changing things for children, whether at the Youth Endowment Fund, Ofsted, the Department for Education or The Challenge Network.

“These days, it is easy to be down-heartened, but – when I turn off the screen – I all too often find that I am in fact surrounded by good and dedicated people in our charities, schools, colleges, children’s services, youth services and nurseries working to improve things for children and young people. I am delighted to be associated with them.”

Also receiving the CBE for services to education are Department for Education finance chief Tom Goldman, Coventry children’s services boss Sukriti Sen and former National Holocaust Centre and Museum chair Henry Grunwald.

Sen said she was “delighted and honoured”.

“I am very grateful to those who have recognised my work, and to the fantastic colleagues and partners I have worked alongside over the years to improve the outcomes for all children and families.”

MAT CEOs get OBEs

Sixteen people associated with England’s schools have received the OBE.

They include Bernie Green, CEO of Preston Primary Academy Trust in Yeovil.

She said she was “overwhelmed and extremely grateful to be awarded this prestigious honour”.

“I am also speechless, as I have always felt privileged to work within our wonderful education system, which has been so rewarding over many years.”

Jonathan Taylor, the chief executive of Sapientia Education Trust and an adviser to the government’s RISE school improvement programme, has also been recognised.

He said the award of an OBE was “a delightful surprise”.

“I have had the privilege of working with so many great people at Sapientia and this award is recognition of our collective work, creating opportunities and transforming the lives of the pupils we educate.

“My more recent RISE role has extended this work, working with a great DfE team in the eastern region. I am hugely appreciative of everyone who has supported me and the award is for them all.”

Nova Education Trust CEO Ashfaq Rahman has also received the OBE.

He said he was “deeply honoured and humbled to receive this recognition”.

“Whilst the award bears my name, it reflects the work, dedication and commitment of countless people who have shaped my career and who continue to make a difference to the lives of children and young people every day.

“Most importantly, I would like to recognise the children and young people we serve. Their ambition, character, creativity and determination inspire us every day. They are the reason we do this work and remain at the heart of every decision we make.”

Rob Haring, CEO of the Westcountry Schools Trust in Devon said he felt “deeply privileged to have been awarded an OBE”.

“I have been fortunate to work with so many talented and dedicated colleagues who have brought their collective expertise to the benefit of the children we serve.”

Headteachers honoured

The list also includes 34 MBEs.

One has gone to Fiona Booth, headteacher of St Nicholas Church of England Primary School, Boston.

She said receiving a letter from Buckingham Palace was “incredible. It made a change to flyers.

“Receiving an MBE is a tremendous honour. I know it is a cliché, but this isn’t about me. What we have achieved as a school reflects the strength, support, and dedication of the incredible community around me.”

Also among the recipients is Neerasha Singh, headteacher of Northfleet Nursery School, Kent.

She said she was “truly overwhelmed and deeply honoured”.

“This recognition means so much because our youngest children – their joy, their potential, their limitless futures – have always been at the heart of everything I do.

“This honour is not mine alone. It belongs to the profession I love, to the colleagues who inspire me, and to the sector that continues to fight for every child’s right to thrive.”

Charity and voluntary work recognised

Overall, the list names 12 current or former academy trust CEOs, nine headteachers, seven school governors or academy trustees, six civil servants or council officials, two other senior school leaders, two teachers or middle leaders and two support staff.

A further 19 people were recognised for their contribution to the charity or third sectors or for their work as volunteers.

Richard Sloan, a former adviser to the Confederation of School Trusts, has received the MBE.

He said he was “hugely grateful for this award and would like to dedicate it to the thousands of trustees and governors who give freely their time to help ensure that all children get the best possible opportunity.”

Nick Bent, chief executive of upReach, will also receive the MBE. He said he was “grateful to have had the chance to make a difference” in his professional roles and through volunteering with Oasis academies and the children’s commissioner’s office.

“Of course, there is still so much more to do, as this country remains deeply unequal, with massive regional disparities in access to high-quality education and good jobs, and with young people across the country from working class or low income families still facing all sorts of unjust barriers.”

The full schools list