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Ofsted inspectors will look more closely at whether pupils with “barriers to their learning or wellbeing” are achieving well in schools from September.

The watchdog has also updated its guidance for inspectors to bring it in line with new requirements on allergy safety, inclusion bases and mobile phones.

A new school inspection toolkit has been published today, with it set to come into force in September.

Here’s what you need to know…

1. Are schools helping pupils facing ‘barriers’?

A section on gathering evidence about achievement across the curriculum has been updated.

From September, inspectors will check that pupils “make progress from their starting points, in that they know more, remember more and can do more; they learn what is intended, and develop broad and deep subject knowledge across the curriculum”.

They will also check that pupils “produce high-quality work that reflects the breadth and depth of their learning”.

Ofsted has also said that to meet the ‘expected standard’ for achievement, schools will need to show they help pupils with barriers to their learning and/or wellbeing achieve well.

2. ‘Similar schools’ guidance

Inspectors will now consider the extent to which attainment and progress in national tests compares with similar schools. It previously just referred to national averages.

This change was expected, having been announced earlier this year by the watchdog.

Ofsted will also check whether disadvantaged pupils “make appropriate progress from their starting points, including the extent to which their progress is in line with the progress of non-disadvantaged pupils nationally”.

Where published attainment and progress data is not available to make that assessment, inspectors will check whether pupils make “appropriate” progress from their starting points. The current guidance refers instead to “suitable” progress.

3. Inclusion bases and pupil engagement

Ofsted has also fleshed out the section of the toolkit about its inclusion judgment area.

It now states inspectors will look at whether leaders “make sure that any inclusion base meets pupils’ needs effectively and supports them, as appropriate, to participate meaningfully in wider school activities”.

They will also look at whether schools have developed and published an inclusion strategy “that sets out how their overall school funding allocation, including the inclusive mainstream fund, will be used to meet the specific needs of their cohort and improve inclusive practice across the school”.

From September, leaders will have to show they “engage proactively and in a timely manner with [pupils] and their families to help reduce barriers to their learning and/or wellbeing”. If they fail to do this, they will not be awarded ‘expected standard’ for inclusion.

When gathering evidence about an inclusive curriculum and teaching, inspectors will look at whether, when required, curriculum adaptation is “coherently planned to support progress and create as many opportunities as possible for inclusion with mainstream peers”.

4. SEND ‘may affect attendance’

A section about inspection of attendance has been updated to reflect that some schools have a significant proportion of pupils with SEND “that may affect their attendance”.

In these cases, inspectors “recognise that this may affect overall attendance or rates of persistent absence.

“They therefore pay particular attention to the impact of the school’s work to improve attendance rapidly for these pupils and to maintain improvements over time.”

Another section has been updated to state inspectors will look at whether leaders have reviewed policies on bullying and mobile phone use. The new guidance also states that inspectors will look at how leaders work with pupils and parents to communicate expectations about phone use.

5. Support for pupils to meet behaviour expectations

A section on behaviour now states that inspectors will examine whether leaders ensure “pupils with barriers to their learning and/or wellbeing are supported” to meet schools’ “high expectations”.

In gathering evidence about inclusive approaches to attendance and behaviour, inspectors will look at whether leaders have “worked with parents and the local authority to ensure that pupils with an EHC plan have suitable support to attend and behave well, where appropriate”.

6. Follow the (unpublished) enrichment framework

Ofsted has also updated its toolkit with a reference to the upcoming enrichment framework, which has not yet been published by the government.

Inspectors will eventually look at whether leaders ensure “that any enrichment is purposeful and varied, having regard to the enrichment framework (where applicable)”.

7. Allergy safety checks

The new toolkit includes an additional line in a section about what inspectors will look at when gathering evidence about the management of safeguarding.

They will check whether leaders “have made arrangements to support pupils with medical conditions and have a dedicated allergy safety policy”.

And while gathering evidence about safer recruitment, they will look at whether leaders “ensure that any other required records regarding disqualification under the Childcare Act 2006 are accurate and up to date”.

8. Safe sleeping and food prep in early years

A section on inspecting early years provision has been updated to state that inspectors will pay “particular regard to statutory guidance for safe sleeping arrangements, ensuring that this is understood, implemented and monitored consistently for all children.

“They will also ensure that children’s food is prepared and provided in line with their individual needs, developmental stage and any agreed care or allergy plans.”

Schools won’t be able to meet the ‘expected standard’ for early years unless they ensure “that statutory guidance for safe sleeping arrangements and food preparation and provision is well understood and implemented effectively”.

In fact, the new toolkit states schools are likely to be graded ‘urgent improvement’ when leaders “have not ensured that statutory guidance on safe sleeping arrangements and food preparation and provision is implemented effectively”.