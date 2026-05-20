Ofsted has admitted a link between higher levels of pupil deprivation and lower ‘achievement’ judgments, but said it plans to strengthen how a school’s context is taken into account.

The watchdog has shared analysis from the first 921 school reports published since its renewed school inspection framework was launched in November.

The full data, which goes up to 30 April, is due to be published today and Schools Week will independently analyse it.

But pre-publication analysis by Ofsted shows schools with above-average free school meals rates are almost three times as likely as those with below-average levels to be graded ‘needs attention’ or ‘urgent improvement’ for achievement.

The watchdog acknowledged “a relationship between the level of disadvantage in a school and the school’s grade for the ‘achievement’ evaluation area”.

It plans to introduce a new measure next academic year aimed at strengthening how a school’s context, including pupil disadvantage, is factored into inspections.

Of the 294 schools with an above-average proportion of pupils eligible for free school meals – a proxy measure for disadvantage – 43 per cent fell below the ‘expected standard’ for achievement.

This is compared to 33 per cent of schools with a “close to average” levels of free school meals eligibility, and just 16 per cent of those with below-average eligibility.

To hit the ‘expected standard’ grade, pupils’ attainment and progress in national tests and exams must be “broadly in line with national averages”, according to the inspection toolkit used by inspectors.

Deprived schools still doing well, says Ofsted

The fresh data comes after analysis by school leaders’ union NAHT last month suggested schools with above-average levels of disadvantage were more likely to be graded down on achievement.

Ofsted said today that achievement grades have, to date, “been lower for the schools in the above-average band [of free school meals eligibility] compared to those schools in the below-average band”.

The watchdog said it is “logical” that grades for curriculum and teaching “follow a similar pattern”, as “if the quality of curriculum and teaching is lower, this typically affects how well pupils achieve”.

But it said 57 per cent of schools with above-average proportion of FSM eligibility had been graded ‘expected standard’ or higher for achievement.

Defence of national averages

The use of national averages to grade both achievement and attendance in the new Ofsted framework has been repeatedly criticised by leaders.

Critics argue it is unfair on more inclusive schools and penalises those serving disadvantaged communities.

But Ofsted said the data so far shows schools where disadvantaged pupils “are performing broadly in line with the national average for all disadvantaged pupils tend to be graded ‘expected standard’”.

Those where disadvantaged pupils are performing below the national average for similar pupils are more likely to be graded ‘needs attention’ or ‘urgent improvement’, while those closing the gap for disadvantaged pupils are more likely to hit the top two grades.

New ‘similar schools’ model from September

The inspectorate plans to introduce an additional measure to “strengthen” how a school’s context is taken into account during inspection.

Giving new details of the plan, Ofsted said its ‘similar schools’ model had been developed with the DfE.

It will allow the watchdog to examine a school’s performance “both compared to national benchmarks and to other schools in similar contexts”.

This new comparison will be introduced to the inspection data summary report (IDSR) used by inspectors in the new academic year.

Schools will also be able to monitor their own performance through the DfE’s new digital “school profiles” service, which was pledged in the white paper and is also due to launch next academic year.

A DfE spokesperson said the model has been developed “as part of our work to create a self-improving school system, built on collaboration and shared learning between schools in similar circumstances”.

They confirmed the data will be available to inspectors from the autumn term.

“Drawing on our successful approach to issues like attendance, the data will add to schools’ and inspectors’ understanding of how schools in similar circumstances tackle shared challenges and create opportunities for their pupils.”

Toolkit update

The inspection toolkit will also be updated. It currently says: “On the whole, pupils achieve well. Typically, this will be reflected in their attainment and progress in national tests and examinations, which are broadly in line with national averages, including for disadvantaged pupils.”

Ofsted says it will update this to make it clearer that achievement of disadvantaged pupils within a school’s cohort should be compared to national averages of achievement for disadvantaged pupils.

‘Range’ of schools at expected standard

Meanwhile, Ofsted stressed schools “serving a range of backgrounds” have been graded ‘expected standard’ or above for achievement, “and that inspectors are considering more than data alone” when making judgements.

“Inspectors are allowing for context, without normalising lower levels of achievement for children from more disadvantaged backgrounds.”

The watchdog said achievement “is measured in more than statutory outcomes and qualifications”, and inspectors also consider pupils’ “knowledge and skills and their readiness for their next steps”.

But Ofsted said its data showed those with an above-average proportion of pupils eligible for free school meals “tend to have lower performance data for pupils than the school with the lowest”.