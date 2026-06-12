GCSE natural history: what schools need to know

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Pupils will learn how to identify plants, animals and fungi, as well as learn about climate change and habitats, under subject content proposals for the new natural history GCSE.

Schools are also being encouraged to use their own grounds for fieldwork – which will be a compulsory part of the qualification.

Teachers, parents and pupils have been invited to have their say on the proposed subject content, with the Department for Education launching their consultation earlier today.

The consultation will run for 12 weeks until 4 September.

The qualification is set to be taught in schools at the same time as the revised GCSEs following the curriculum and assessment review, which is expected to be in 2028.

Here’s what schools need to know about the current proposals…

1. Minimum 20 hours of fieldwork

Schools must deliver at least 20 hours of fieldwork as part of the GCSE, so pupils can “observe, engage and relate with the natural world”.

They will also have to demonstrate practical research skills, such as documenting and recording field evidence, using classification systems, and analysing data

Schools can choose where they do the fieldwork, and whether it covers one habitat or multiple different ones.

The proposal adds that “while schools may consider locations in their local areas and further afield, we also encourage schools to consider using school grounds as a location for fieldwork study”.

The equality impact assessment notes teachers can plan “inclusive and engaging fieldwork to align with accessibility requirements for their students”.

Exam boards must require evidence of the fieldwork being carried out, with schools expected to produce a written statement with the dates and location where the fieldwork took place.

Pupils will then be assessed on their fieldwork skills indirectly during exams.

2. Identifying plants, animals and fungi

Pupils will have to learn about the main groupings and characteristics of each of the different wildlife groupings – including vertebrates, invertebrates, flowering and non-flowering plants, lichens and fungi.

They will also be expected to identify wildlife and species typically found in each habitat using a taxonomic key.

3. Learning about UK habitats

Pupils will be expected to identify the main UK habitats – whether its urban, freshwater, woodland, grassland, farmland or a marine habit – and what their key features are.

This could range from coastal cliffs, wildflower meadows, ancient woodlands, lakes, arable fields, gardens and parks.

They will also have to study at least four examples of wildlife typically found in each habitat and understand the role they play, such as predator or prey.

Pupils will have to understand how habitats form and change naturally, as well as how wildlife adapts to seasonal changes, such as weather patterns, food supply and temperature.

4. Extinctions, fossils and climate change

Pupils will also be expected to learn how the natural landscape has changed from prehistoric times to the modern day.

This includes using fossil and pollen records to understand what wildlife and habitats looked like over long periods of time – and how they can provide evidence for evolution.

The content also looks at the causes and effects of species becoming extinct and understanding that it can be caused both by natural phenomenon and human activity.

5. How humans have changed the natural world…

Pupils will be required to know the effect of human activities on wildlife and habitats.

This includes understanding the effect of urbanisation and urban planning, gardening practices, farming practices like the use of pesticides and grazing, fishing practices and deforestation.

They will also be expected to know how “indicator species” and biodiversity can give insight into how different practices have affected the local habitat.

6. … and how humans can protect it

The content also looks at how habitats can be managed to preserve wildlife. This must include species and habitat reintroduction, the effect of introducing non-native specifies and methods of controlling invasive species.

Pupils will also learn about other activities that support the natural world, such as creating wildlife-friendly gardens, bug hotels, and reducing mowing roadside verges.

It also looks at approaches to conservation, such as natural reserves, national parks and zoos, as well as how museum collections can be used to understand species and habitats.

7. Use of maths and statistical skills

Pupils will be expected to use numerical, statistical and graphical skills.

This includes collecting data with an understanding of appropriate sample sizes and control groups, drawing conclusions from numerical data, creating and interpreting different types of graphs.

It also includes calculating percentage changes, understanding different averages, identifying trends, and being able to identify problems that can affect data collection.

What’s the verdict so far?

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said that the new GCSE “reflects the strong interest and concern of young people”.

But he added that schools will need enough teachers, as well as time within the curriculum, which “are commodities that are in extremely short supply”.

“Nevertheless, we are keen to work with the government, Ofqual, and the exam boards on making this a reality.”

Sarah Hannafin, head of policy for school leaders’ union NAHT, said the new GCSE “creates an opportunity to consider a more balanced approach to assessment which will meet the needs of a wider range of students”.

“It should include non-exam assessment and limit exam time to only what is really needed to award a reliable grade.”

Ofqual will launch a separate consultation on how the qualification will be assessed later this year, alongside the first phase of reformed GCSE subjects.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the new GCSE “will help students build a strong understanding of the natural world, alongside the knowledge, skills and hands-on experience to access careers in some of the UK’s fastest growing sectors.

“With extensive fieldwork built in, the GCSE will also get young people out and about exploring local parks, rivers and more – a critical part of childhood as more and more of our worlds are taken up by screens.”