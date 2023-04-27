Home All news
DfE on course to recruit less than half of required secondary teachers

Analysis of new government recruitment targets shows teacher supply is 'spiralling out of control'

27 Apr 2023, 11:54

The DfE could miss its target for secondary teacher trainees by more than half this year

Teacher supply is “spiralling out of control”, an expert has said, as new analysis shows ministers are on track to recruit less than half of the required secondary school trainees next year.

Trainee teacher targets for 2023-24, published by the Department for Education (DfE) this morning, show ministers expect to need more recruits in subjects that are already struggling.

The government’s target for secondary recruits has risen by 26 per cent, rising from 20,945 last year to 26,360 for this September.

The DfE said this was to “counteract” the impacts of previous years of under recruitment.

Ministers missed last year’s targets in both primary and secondary, falling 40 per cent short in the latter.

According to the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER), latest recruitment figures for April suggest the government is on course to meet just 47 per cent of its secondary teacher target.

NFER’s school workforce lead, Jack Worth, tweeted that this “all adds up to a supply situation that seems to be spiralling out of control”.

In a statement, he added: “DfE now expects to need more trainees than last year in subjects that are already struggling to recruit the required numbers, which will further compound the challenge of ensuring an adequate supply.

“Without an urgent policy response to make teaching more attractive, schools will face increasingly intense shortages over the next few years, which are likely to impact negatively on the quality of education.”

The target for primary trainees has fallen by 22 per cent – from 11,655 last year to 9,180 this year – as plunging pupil numbers start to hit.

The DfE said this was also due to “more favourable primary recruitment and retention forecasts” than last year.

Despite the drop, NFER predicts the government is still on course to miss the primary goal by 5 per cent.

Targets for most secondary subjects hiked

Targets for most secondary subjects have been substantially hiked this year, including for geography (by 57 per cent), maths (45 per cent) and music (68 per cent).

The only subjects which have seen targets reduced are classics, PE and history, which have historically over-recruited.

They are also the only subjects the NFER predicts will meet targets for teacher trainees this year.

NFER predictions of ITT recruits by subject for 2023-24

There are four months left of the current recruitment cycle.

At this stage last year, government had recruited 38 per cent of its target for secondary teachers.

Currently, just 30 per cent of the trainees needed for the next academic year have been recruited, analysis shows.

Projections are based on the number of current recruited trainees, as well successful applicants who deferred from last year and those with conditional offers.

A spokesperson for the DfE said it recognised “there are significant challenges to recruit teachers especially in high-demand subjects”.

“The teacher training targets reflect the changing workforce needs in the sector”.

They added that bursaries and scholarships had been extended to address the issue.

This story is being updated.

