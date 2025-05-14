Home All news
Schools

Jewish school charities part of £22m cheque-cashing probe

Charity Commission launches inquiry following HMRC raid on a firm in Hackney

Charity Commission launches inquiry following HMRC raid on a firm in Hackney

14 May 2025, 14:11

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Three charities that support private Jewish schools are among those being investigated by the regulator amid “serious concerns” over millions in cashed cheques.

An unannounced HMRC visit to a company in Hackney found 105 charities had cashed cheques worth £22 million with the firm between December 2021 and March 2023.

The Charity Commission announced today it has subsequently launched a “statutory class inquiry” into 10 of the charities.

They were “prioritised following an assessment of a range of factors, including the number of cheques issued” and their value of what was cashed.

Of the 10, three donate to private Jewish schools – the Beis Aharon Charitable Trust Limited, Friends of Beis Soroh Schneirer and Friends of Beis Chinuch Lebonos Trust.

They have been issued with “an immediate order to temporarily stop” them “from issuing cheques without [the commission’s] prior consent”

The commission added it will “investigate how trustees had oversight of what happened to funds exchanged for the cheques, and if this cash has been used properly to support what the charities were set up to do”.

It will also “seek to establish how trustees determined that these financial transactions were in their charity’s best interests”.

The charity watchdog “expects to extend the number of charities under investigation over time”. The scope of the inquiry “may also be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge”.

Schools Week approached all organisations with publicly-available contact details for comment.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace tackles harassment, misconduct and safeguarding concerns in schools 

In today’s education climate, where safeguarding, wellbeing and staff retention are under increasing scrutiny, the message is clear: schools...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Beyond exams: why ASDAN’s refreshed qualifications are key to real-world learner success

In today’s outcome-driven education landscape, it’s easy to overlook the quieter, yet equally vital, qualities that help learners truly...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Turbo boost your pupil outcomes with Teach First

Finding new teaching talent for your school can be time consuming and costly. Especially when you want to be...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Leadership Conference 2025: Invaluable Insights, Professional Learning Opportunities & A Supportive Community

This June, the Inspiring Leadership Conference enters its eleventh year and to mark the occasion the conference not only...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Schools

Schools wanted for AI lesson planning trial

Education Endowment Foundation study to assess whether AI tool can save teachers time while not compromising on quality

Rhi Storer

Schools
Assistive technology admissions

Poorer pupils ‘locked out’ of key subjects due to teacher shortages

Teacher shortages ‘block poorest pupils from some of the best-paid careers in AI-driven economy’

Rhi Storer

Schools
Recruitment

Drop in teacher job adverts as falling rolls and cuts bite

Headteachers say they are expecting to employ fewer staff amid falling pupil numbers and financial pressures

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Schools

Surge in school cuts ‘threatening Labour’s opportunity mission’

Poll for Sutton Trust charity finds rise in leaders laying off staff and cutting curriculum as funding storm hits...

Rhi Storer

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *