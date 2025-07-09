Twenty leaders have been appointed to the Department for Education’s new academy trust CEO advisory group.

Among the names are leaders of the biggest academy trusts – including Sir Jon Coles of United Learning, Lift’s Becks Boomer-Clark, Ark’s Lucy Heller and Sir Hamid Patel of Star Academies.

Other figures appointed include John Barneby of Oasis, Cathie Paine of REAch2 and Tom Rees of Ormiston.

On average, the CEOs on the group run 36 schools. Twelve of them have more than 30 academies on their books, while only one, Susan Douglas of the Eden Academy, has less than 10.

The four largest trusts – United Learning, REAch2, Delta and Lift – are all represented. The group, formed at the request of schools minister Catherine McKinnell, is due to meet for the first time next week.

In a recent briefing for members the Confederation of School Trusts, which is supporting the group, said it was “established to continue the government’s engagement with the sector and will provide a forum for meaningful discussions on matters relating to the achieving and thriving pillar of the opportunity mission.

The organisation said it was “pleased to contribute to this group”, and that it would “ensure that the wider views of membership are represented through our contribution to the group”.

Schools Week has asked the DfE how the members were selected.

It follows criticism of the Labour administration for a lack of engagement with the trust sector before the release of its schools bill, which seeks to wind back many academy freedoms.

The membership