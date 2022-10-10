Home All news
Schools

DfE hikes teacher training bursaries, but budget still £70m less than 2020

Increase in bursaries in shortage subject represents tacit admission slashing support last year was a mistake

Increase in bursaries in shortage subject represents tacit admission slashing support last year was a mistake

11 Oct 2022, 0:01

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
school funding

The government will increase teacher training bursaries and scholarships next year to attract new entrants to the profession amid a growing recruitment and retention crisis.

But the total funding on offer is still £70 million lower than it was in 2020 before bursaries were slashed.

The increase of some bursaries to £27,000 – the highest level since 2017 – will be seen as tacit admission that cutting incentives to the bone for 2021 entrants was a mistake.

It comes after analysis showed secondary subjects with the largest reduction in teacher bursaries attracted the fewest trainees in this year’s “grim” recruitment drive.

Ministers are likely to miss their secondary trainee teacher target for next year by a third, the ninth time in the past ten years that targets have been missed.

Maths, physics, chemistry and computing teachers entering teacher training in 2023 will attract £27,000 bursaries, £3,000 more than this year and 2021, and £1,000 more than in pre-pandemic 2020.

teacher bursaries

Alternatively, applicants with better degrees can get £29,000 scholarships in those subjects.

The bursary for modern foreign language teachers will increase from £15,000 to £25,000, though this is still lower than the £26,000 offered in 2020. Prospective French, German and Spanish teachers can alternatively get a £27,000 scholarship.

Geography bursaries will also increase from £15,000 to £25,000. Biology bursaries will rise from £10,000 to £20,000, while design and technology bursaries will increase from £15,000 to £20,000.

English, which did not attract a bursary in 2021 or 2022, will attract a £15,000 bursary.

Teacher bursaries funding far below 2020 levels

The DfE said the package of support would cost £181 million, more than the roughly £130 million allocated in 2022 and 2021, but less than the £250 million pledged in 2020.

Schools minister Jonathan Gullis said: “As a former teacher, I know that investing in our teachers is investing in young people. These generous bursaries and scholarships will attract the brightest and the best into teaching.

“Shoring up the talent pipeline to teach vital subject areas such as STEM and languages will, in turn, equip young people with the knowledge and skills they need to secure a bright future, and ensure that our economy remains globally competitive.”

But Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL school leaders’ union, said the increase for some bursaries “only scratches the surface of the crisis”.

“The underlying issue is that salary levels are not competitive enough because of government austerity policies which have eroded the real value of school teachers’ pay by a fifth over the past decade.

“The government must work with the education sector on a strategic plan which deals with these systemic issues. At present, the majority of schools and colleges in England are struggling to put teachers in front of classes.”

An Institute for Fiscal Studies report yesterday found tens of thousands of teachers face being cut if the government sticks to its current plan of refusing to fund higher than expected pay rises.

More from this theme

Schools

Long-awaited EEF phonics study shows ‘disappointing’ progress

But EEF urges caution over findings on Ruth Miskin phonics schemes as trials hit by pandemic issues

Schools Week Reporter

Schools
More than half of school caterers said they had or were considering using more processed ingredients in school dinners due to cost and supply issues

School caterers turn to processed foods as cost and supply issues bite

A survey of catering providers by LACA shows the quality of school dinners is likely to worsen

Amy Walker

Schools

Attendance improves, but de Souza says it’s still not good enough

The latest official estimates put attendance rates nationally at 94.6 per cent in the week from September 12

Tom Belger

Schools
Investigation

Are all schools really getting extra funding?

Critics accuse ministers of 'levelling down', particularly in areas such as London

Tom Belger

Schools
Exclusive

Crisis charity reports surge in school teachers at risk

'Poor children are a particular source of distress for educators, it hits teachers in a way that little else...

John Dickens

Schools
Exclusive

DfE property arm eyes hundreds of school sites for housing

LocatEd told by department to assess 316 school sites for potential selloff, with more 'expected'

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.