David Ross academy trust names new CEO

Interim boss Simon Rose takes over the reins after the trust was forced into CEO rethink

Interim boss Simon Rose takes over the reins after the trust was forced into CEO rethink

16 Dec 2025, 12:03

An academy trust running dozens of schools has named its new chief executive – months after the last sector leader lined up for the role pulled out.

The David Ross Education Trust (DRET) has appointed Simon Rose, currently the organisation’s interim boss, to the position with immediate effect.

He has been in the role on a temporary basis since Stuart Burns, the MAT’s last CEO, left after five years in the job in September.

‘Next phase’

DRET chair David Ross said: “Simon has provided exceptional leadership over the past few months and has demonstrated a deep commitment to the trust’s values and our ambition for every pupil.

“The board was impressed by the clarity of his vision and the strong relationships he has built across our schools.”

Ross added the new CEO “is extremely well placed to lead the trust into its next phase of development”.

Rose has held senior roles across DRET, with a particular focus on primary improvement.

The trust – which consists of 36 academies – said he has “played a central part in shaping … [its] approach to teaching, learning and leadership development, contributing to rising outcomes”.

9 years at trust

Prior to joining DRET, he worked as a headteacher and deputy head in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire and was a local authority director of education.

Julian Appleyard

Rose said: “I joined DRET in 2016 because I believe in our sponsor’s vision and mission, and ten years on, I am in the privileged position of being able to lead us on the next, exciting stage of the trust’s journey.

“We have an excellent platform from which to grow, and I am excited about what we can achieve together for the children and young people we serve.”

In August, Schools Week revealed that Pontefract Academies Trust (PAT) chief Julian Appleyard was “no longer able to take up the role” leading DRET, having been named its incoming CEO earlier that summer.

PAT is expected to merge with Ark Schools next year. It has been confirmed that Appleyard will become Ark’s director for growth once the move is finalised.

