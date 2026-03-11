Leader says move will 'protect the legacy' of the professional development organisation

The Teacher Development Trust is to become part of the Chartered College of Teaching, the professional development charity has announced.

TDT will be absorbed by the professional body for teachers this summer, in what its leader described as an “exciting” move that will “protect the legacy” of the 14-year-old charity.

CEO Gareth Conyard said the decision “follows a period of thoughtful reflection about how best to protect and grow our mission in the long term”.

He said TDT has “achieved significant impact” since it was founded in 2012 as a charity focused on improving professional development, working with more than 10,000 teacher and school leaders.

“We believe the most responsible next step is to place this work into the stewardship of a larger, values-aligned organisation with the scale, infrastructure and reach to take it further.”

Gareth Conyard

Conyard described the wider schools market as “a tough place”, adding: “Rather than waiting until circumstances force change, we have chosen to act proactively and strategically, ensuring that our learning, resources and impact can continue and grow.”

Charity Commission records show TDT brought in £2.76 million in the year to April 2025, of which £2.32 million came from government contracts and around £97,000 came from donations and legacies. Its total expenditure was £2.81 million.

The charity will gift its assets and reserves to the Chartered College as part of the move.

TDT runs training courses, and also carries out research around professional development such as its landmark state-of-the-nation report on CPD published last year. It has also recently worked to establish “didagogy” – the teaching of teachers – as a distinct discipline.

‘A responsible transition’

TDT said both it and the CCT “are committed to completing delivery of the final cohorts and re-sit assessments associated with NPQs”, and are “collaborating closely to ensure participants enjoy a seamless transition”.

Those finishing NPQs with TDT “will be fully supported”, said Conyard, adding: “We are working closely with the DfE to ensure that happens smoothly so that every NPQ participant will continue to experience TDT’s Outstanding NPQ offer.”

TDT took on its last cohort of NPQs (national professional qualifications) in autumn 2024, and will be delivering the final resits this autumn.

He said TDT is also contacting those taking part in other programmes, “to support them to complete, transition, or close down the work”.

CCT offers its own professional development, and has an existing professional learning and accreditation team.

Conyard and TDT staff will help support “a careful and responsible transition”, before moving elsewhere.

Two TDT staff members will remain at CCT until the end of October, to complete delivery of national professional qualifications, while a current trustee will be appointed to the College’s council for one term of office, subject to approval.

‘An exciting opportunity’

Conyard said he saw the move as “an exciting opportunity to advance the cause of effective teacher and school leader professional development”.

He said the merger “offers the profession the scale and nuance around professional development that it so richly deserves”.

Dame Alison Peacock

Dame Alison Peacock, CEO at the Chartered College, said: “I am delighted that, as stewards of the TDT’s legacy, we will continue their important work,” she said.

“TDT has had a significant impact on the CPD landscape, supporting teachers and leaders, monitoring the quality of professional development, and challenging the thinking of policy-makers and partners.”

TDT’s founder David Monis-Weston was a founding fellow of the college, while Peacock was a founding trustee of the TDT.

Monis-Weston said: “When TDT began, CPD was barely on the policy agenda and now it’s central to government policy and leadership frameworks.”

He said he was “pleased” to see TDT and CCT coming together, adding the move “will give those who care about professional development a strong platform to advocate and achieve in the future.”