Watchdog also warns that issues with the systems of support for young people create 'barriers to progress'

School and college staff need continuous specialist training to “better understand and respond to the needs of children in care”, Ofsted has said.

Research by the watchdog found issues that “often disrupted continuity” and were “barriers to progress” for children in care.

Inspectors found “inconsistencies in local authority processes, high staff turnover and limited availability of external agencies”.

Differences in access to pupil premium plus funding and personal education plan (PEP) processes “created inequities and increased workload for staff”.

College learners “faced additional challenges, such as combining studies with parenting responsibilities, or coping with last-minute timetable changes”.

They often felt “less supported than their peers who attended school”.

‘Inconsistent’ training

Ofsted’s research was based on focus groups and surveys of inspectors and virtual school heads – leaders who sit within local authorities with a statutory responsibility for the education of children in care.

Inspectors also carried out 15 research visits, 10 to schools, four to general FE colleges and one to a sixth form college.

The research found support for children was most effective when staff were well trained.

“Leaders who invested in specialist professional development, particularly in understanding the needs of care-experienced children and the impact that issues such as trauma can have on children in care, were better equipped to create supportive environments.”

But staff access to high-quality training was “inconsistent, especially in college settings.

“Staff showed a keen interest in having more targeted, practical training. To improve outcomes for children in care, it is essential that all staff, regardless of role or setting, receive access to relevant and sustained professional development.”

‘Lottery’ effect

Some schools and colleges visited for the research reported that access to resources and virtual school provision “often depended on which local authority a child was placed under, creating a ‘lottery’ effect”.

“Further education providers highlighted that PEP meetings were sometimes not held beyond age 16, reducing oversight and support for older learners.

“These inconsistencies limited timely interventions and contributed to delays in support for children in care.”

Despite the difficulties, “the leaders of most of the schools and colleges visited demonstrated a deep understanding of each learner’s circumstances”.

The report recommended “ongoing specialist training for school and college staff, to better understand and respond to the needs of children in care”.

“Training should be continuous rather than one-off, with regular refresher sessions.”

Boost collaboration

It also called for a standardised national approach to PEP formats, funding approvals and virtual school provision.

Collaboration between schools, colleges and councils should be improved through “shared protocols and expectations”.

And councils should “ensure ongoing support for care-experienced young people beyond 16, including effective PEPs”.

Martyn Oliver

The report also said colleges needed extra support for “mentoring, emotional support and academic help, alongside early transition planning with clear routes into education, employment or training”.

Chief inspector Martyn Oliver said the report highlighted “the fantastic work some schools and colleges are doing to support these children’s progress”.

But it is “also clear that we need a more consistent national approach to local authority support and practice.

“Understanding how leaders meet the needs of vulnerable children is my top priority, and a golden thread running through all our education inspections under the renewed framework.

“I hope this report’s findings help leaders and decision-makers understand how children in care are best supported in their education, so that no child falls through the gaps.”