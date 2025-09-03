Home All news
Ark Schools to set up ‘northern hub’ after MAT merger

Merger with 9-school trust will also put Ark in the country's top 10 biggest MATs

3 Sep 2025, 10:43

A MAT running schools teaching almost 30,000 pupils is set to become one of the 10 largest trusts in England after absorbing nine more academies.

Ark Schools has unveiled plans to merge with the Pontefract Academies Trust next year, having eyed expansions into “new regions”.

The schools will form the “founding base of a new northern hub” for the trust, which currently has schools in London, the south and the Midlands.

Meanwhile, PAT’s chief executive – who pulled out of taking over at another national academy trust a few weeks ago – will move into a role in Ark’s central team.

“Both trusts are excited about the opportunity to come together to strengthen outcomes, improve efficiencies, invest in staff development, and ensure our schools are places where children can thrive,” a joint statement said.

“Ark chooses to work where they can make the biggest difference and has been considering growth into new regions where there is strong local leadership and a commitment to delivering excellent results.”

CEO’s new role

Julian Appleyard, PAT’s CEO, had been named the next chief executive of the David Ross Education Trust, which has 36 schools on its books, in July.

Julian Appleyard

But Schools Week revealed last week he was “no longer able to take up the role” due to “a change…in personal circumstances”.

Pontefract has now revealed Appleyard “will become the Ark director for growth and regional director for the north” once the merger is completed next September, provided the plans are greenlit by the Department for Education.

He will focus on his trust’s “integration” into the larger MAT and be a member of its “school management team”. Ark added there will also be PAT representation on its board “to ensure continuity and integration at all levels”.

Pontefract, which runs nine schools, has seen “significant improvements” under Appleyard’s leadership. In primary, it has “one from one of the lowest performing nationally to one of the top three multi-academy trusts” for outcomes.

Ark’s ‘northern hub’

Pontefract has been “exploring how to build on this success to benefit more children, families and staff” nearby. It believes “the best way to achieve its aims is to join with a like-minded trust that shares its values and has a proven record of success”.

It noted that Ark’s “significant expertise” will also help it “continue to build upon the strong foundations in our two secondary schools”.  

“Recognising their alignment, shared ambition for greater impact, and complementary strengths, the boards of both trusts propose a merger, with Pontefract becoming the founding base of a new northern hub for Ark.”

The merger will take Ark’s tally of schools to 48, making it the seventh largest trust in the country.

This comes after Delta Academies Trust completed its merger with the Coast and Vale Learning Trust this week. The move has taken its schools tally from 57 to 63. Only United Learning Trust is larger.

