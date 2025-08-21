New David Ross trust CEO ‘no longer able to take role’

MAT reveals Julian Appleyard will not take over as CEO as planned after 'change in personal circumstances'

The incoming CEO of one of England’s biggest academy trusts “is no longer able to take up the role”, it has been announced.

Currently in charge of Pontefract Academies Trust, Julian Appleyard was due to take over the running of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET) in 2026.

Stuart Burns, DRET’s outgoing chief executive, is due to leave the role at the end of this month after five years at the helm.

But the MAT has today revealed Appleyard will not move into the vacant position.

“Due to a change in Julian Appleyard’s personal circumstances, he is no longer able to take up the role as chief executive as planned in January 2026,” a DRET spokesperson said.

“Recruitment for a substantive appointment will begin again in September, with interim arrangements remaining in place until that appointment is made.”

Stuart Burns

DRET – which runs 36 schools – confirmed “interim leadership arrangements” will take effect from the beginning of next month, as it prioritises maintaining “continuity and stability for pupils and students”.

Simon Rose, currently Burns’s deputy, will become interim CEO. He will be supported by an executive board, which will also lead on “key strategic priorities”.

The board will be chaired by Michael Elliott, who “brings over 30 years’ experience as a Chief Executive across a range of organisations”.

He has “a proven track record in interim leadership and trustee roles in secondary, post-16 and higher education”, the trust added.