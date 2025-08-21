Home All news
Movers and Shakers

New David Ross trust CEO ‘no longer able to take role’

MAT reveals Julian Appleyard will not take over as CEO as planned after 'change in personal circumstances'

MAT reveals Julian Appleyard will not take over as CEO as planned after 'change in personal circumstances'

21 Aug 2025, 14:50

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

The incoming CEO of one of England’s biggest academy trusts “is no longer able to take up the role”, it has been announced.

Currently in charge of Pontefract Academies Trust, Julian Appleyard was due to take over the running of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET) in 2026.

Stuart Burns, DRET’s outgoing chief executive, is due to leave the role at the end of this month after five years at the helm.

But the MAT has today revealed Appleyard will not move into the vacant position.

“Due to a change in Julian Appleyard’s personal circumstances, he is no longer able to take up the role as chief executive as planned in January 2026,” a DRET spokesperson said.

“Recruitment for a substantive appointment will begin again in September, with interim arrangements remaining in place until that appointment is made.”

Stuart Burns

DRET – which runs 36 schools – confirmed “interim leadership arrangements” will take effect from the beginning of next month, as it prioritises maintaining “continuity and stability for pupils and students”.

Simon Rose, currently Burns’s deputy, will become interim CEO. He will be supported by an executive board, which will also lead on “key strategic priorities”.

The board will be chaired by Michael Elliott, who “brings over 30 years’ experience as a Chief Executive across a range of organisations”.

He has “a proven track record in interim leadership and trustee roles in secondary, post-16 and higher education”, the trust added.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How smarter buying can help UK schools make ends meet

UK schools are under financial duress – but digital procurement has the potential to save money, eliminate inefficiencies and...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Retirement planning and financial resilience – what do teachers need to think about?

Regional Manager, Oonagh Morrison, from Wesleyan Financial Services, discusses how financial resilience can impact retirement planning.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

From Provision to Purpose: Making Internal AP Work for Every Pupil

Across England, a quiet transformation is underway. In schools up and down the country, leaders are reshaping how we...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Dream Big Day: Empowering Every Pupil to Imagine, Create, and Flourish

In today’s rapidly evolving world, educators face an immense challenge: How do we inspire young people to envision ambitious...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Movers and Shakers
teacher vacancies website

Tim Coulson named new DfE regions group director general

Unity Schools Partnership CEO announced as John Edwards's replacement in key DfE position

Jack Dyson

Movers and Shakers

David Ross Education Trust appoints new CEO

He will take over from Stuart Burns at one of England's biggest MATs

Ruth Lucas

Movers and Shakers

Movers and Shakers: AEP, HFL Education, Odyssey and Extol trusts

This week’s movers and shakers include a taekwondo enthusiast, a former football coach and a committed girlguider

Schools Week Reporter

Movers and Shakers
Paul Tarn

Paul Tarn set to leave Delta Academies Trust

Trust says recently-knighted leader to retire with 'comprehensive succession plan' in place

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *