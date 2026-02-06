GLF names new CEO after Drinkall departure

A 43-school academy trust has named a Department for Education director and former ESFA boss as its new CEO.

Warwick Sharp will leave his job in Whitehall and take over the reins at GLF Schools in May, it has been announced.

He will move into the position that has remained vacant since the MAT’s last chief executive, Julian Drinkall, suddenly stepped down only 18 months into the job.

Ian Wilson, GLF’s chair of trustees, said: “We were impressed by Warwick’s clear alignment with our mission and values, as well as his record in leading complex organisations through strategic evolution.

“His strong leadership capabilities, combined with deep experience in organisational development, operational excellence, and long‑term strategic planning, will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen and grow.”

Time at DfE and ESFA

A former teacher, Sharp is currently director of strategy and delivery at the DfE, having previously been the ESFA’s director of academies and maintained schools between 2020 and 2023.

Julian Drinkall

Prior to that, he was the ESFA’s interim CEO and principal private secretary to three education secretaries – Justine Greening, Damian Hinds and Sir Gavin Williamson.

“I am extremely honoured to be appointed as the new CEO of one of the largest multi-academy trusts in the country,” Sharp said.

“I see my new role as a huge privilege and look forward to building on the continuing success of GLF Schools.”

Since Drinkall’s departure last May, CFO James Nicholson has been running the trust on an interim basis. He said he is “excited to work with Warwick”.

With 43 schools under its banner, GLF is the 12th-largest trust in England.