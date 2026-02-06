Home All news
Movers and Shakers

GLF names new CEO after Drinkall departure

6 Feb 2026, 10:49

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A 43-school academy trust has named a Department for Education director and former ESFA boss as its new CEO.

Warwick Sharp will leave his job in Whitehall and take over the reins at GLF Schools in May, it has been announced.

He will move into the position that has remained vacant since the MAT’s last chief executive, Julian Drinkall, suddenly stepped down only 18 months into the job.

Ian Wilson, GLF’s chair of trustees, said: “We were impressed by Warwick’s clear alignment with our mission and values, as well as his record in leading complex organisations through strategic evolution.

“His strong leadership capabilities, combined with deep experience in organisational development, operational excellence, and long‑term strategic planning, will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen and grow.”

Time at DfE and ESFA

A former teacher, Sharp is currently director of strategy and delivery at the DfE, having previously been the ESFA’s director of academies and maintained schools between 2020 and 2023.

Julian Drinkall

Prior to that, he was the ESFA’s interim CEO and principal private secretary to three education secretaries – Justine Greening, Damian Hinds and Sir Gavin Williamson.

“I am extremely honoured to be appointed as the new CEO of one of the largest multi-academy trusts in the country,” Sharp said.

“I see my new role as a huge privilege and look forward to building on the continuing success of GLF Schools.” 

Since Drinkall’s departure last May, CFO James Nicholson has been running the trust on an interim basis. He said he is “excited to work with Warwick”.

With 43 schools under its banner, GLF is the 12th-largest trust in England.

Latest education roles from

Governor

Governor

Capital City College Group

View job
Head of Safeguarding & Wellbeing

Head of Safeguarding & Wellbeing

Capital City College Group

View job
Group Principal & Chief Executive Officer

Group Principal & Chief Executive Officer

Windsor Forest Colleges Group

View job
Regional Director

Regional Director

Leo Academy Trust

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

CPD Accreditation Among New Developments For The Inspiring Leadership Conference

As this year’s Inspiring Leadership Conference approaches, we highlight fives new initiatives and the core activities that make this...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Equity and agency for a changing world – how six core skills are transforming inclusive education

There is a familiar thread running through current government policy, curriculum reviews and public debate about education. We are...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Equitas: ASDAN’s new digital platform putting skills at the heart of learning

As schools and colleges continue to navigate increasingly complex learning needs, the demand for flexible, skills-focused provision has never...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Bett UK 2026: Learning without limits

Education is humanity’s greatest promise and our most urgent mission.

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Movers and Shakers

Movers and shakers: PTI, Lift, Camden Learning, Windsor

This week's movers and shakers include a keen horse rider, a board game enthusiast, a hiker and a football...

Schools Week Reporter

Movers and Shakers

David Ross academy trust names new CEO

Interim boss Simon Rose takes over the reins after the trust was forced into CEO rethink

Jack Dyson

Movers and Shakers

Movers and shakers: E-ACT, Astrea, Broad Horizons, EMET

This week’s movers and shakers include a football expert, keen roller skater, board game designer and flag blogger

Schools Week Reporter

Movers and Shakers

Church education chief to lead school admissions adjudicator

The Reverend Nigel Genders will be the new chief schools adjudicator, the education secretary has announced

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *