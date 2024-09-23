Home All news
Under-fire Brighton trust reviews ‘excessive’ pooling policy

MAT launches 'comprehensive review' of financial plans and funding model after strikes over GAG pooling

MAT launches 'comprehensive review' of financial plans and funding model after strikes over GAG pooling

23 Sep 2024, 5:00

Exclusive

A trust at the centre of a GAG pooling row is reviewing its approach to finances after staff went on strike. 

Department for Education officials are now helping the University of Brighton Academies Trust (UoBAT) launch a review of governance. It has also suggested the use of a financial adviser.

Staff at five UoBAT schools walked out in July over the trust’s “absolutely excessive” pooling of cash, after it emerged about 20 per cent was retained at one of its academies.

Describing this as “the fundamental core” of the strikes, Phil Clarke, the secretary of the National Education Union’s East Sussex branch, said: “We believe the end of GAG pooling is very much on the cards [at UoBAT].”

Trust strikes suspended

Three more schools voted for strikes after the walkouts in July. But Clarke confirmed that further action has been suspended following a change in management. 

The case is one of the first of a trust facing public fallout over the controversial funding method in which central teams pool all of a trust’s funding before dishing out budgets based on their own criteria, which is not made public.

Most trusts fund their central operations by top-slicing a small percentage of their budgets allocated by government and with transparent criteria. 

UoBAT is now reviewing its funding model, including “a detailed assessment of the cost base for each department and academy, to provide clear and transparent information”. 

This follows a DfE-backed review over the summer of its funding methodology. 

Clarke said the union wants UoBAT to “move towards national average levels” of central charging. 

Large trusts, on average, top slice 5.4 per cent. But data shows almost a third of trusts now pool at least some of their income.

A spokesperson UoBAT said it was “working closely” with the DfE to implement “a number of organisational changes over the course of the next few months”. 

A letter sent to staff, seen by Schools Week, in July said chair of trustees Professor Chris Pole had “decided to step down from the trust to focus on his other voluntary roles”. Education consultant Siobhan Denning took over on an interim basis.

UoBAT later confirmed that Dr John Smith, its chief executive, “has been granted some leave by the trust for personal reasons for a period of time”.

‘Staff need to know pooling benefits’

It is “working with the DfE … to appoint an interim”, with deputy chief executives Sam Coates and Dylan Davies acting up. 

The spokesperson added the trust was “committed to maintaining stability and continuity, with interim leadership arrangements in place”. 

Hilary Goldsmith
Hilary Goldsmith

“We will undertake a comprehensive review of our financial plans, funding model and systems alongside an options review of the trust’s future structure, but no decision has yet been made. 

“These activities represent a very significant change to our approach, in an effort to reassure all our stakeholders through clear transparency.”

Hilary Goldsmith, a school business leader, previously said the case should act as a warning to the sector.

“There should be real, genuine transparency [between staff and MATs] about what GAG pooling is for, why and how it leads to school improvement … [so] staff fully understand the value and agree with the numbers.”

