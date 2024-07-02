Home All news
Academies, Funding, GAG pooling, Schools

Trust staff go on strike as GAG pooling row escalates

First strikes over MAT central charges start as union demands radical changes to trust's GAG pooling policy

First strikes over MAT central charges start as union demands radical changes to trust's GAG pooling policy

2 Jul 2024, 17:27

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Staff across five schools have taken part in the first two days of walkouts in what’s been dubbed the set of first strikes over MAT central charges.

The industrial action is the latest twist in a row that erupted over the University of Brighton Academies Trust’s “absolutely excessive” pooling of cash.

One of its schools is effectively having around 20 per cent of its cash retained by the chain to pay for its central services, Schools Week previously revealed. 

The National Education Union said the trust has conceded its need to radically change its funding model in talks.

However, it decided to go ahead with strikes yesterday and today because UoBAT “has failed to assure staff that the cut needed for this will only fall on the central trust – not school budgets”.

‘Make central team pay – not schools’

Phil Clarke, the NEU’s east Sussex branch secretary, stated members could not “accept further job cuts and workload increases as a price for putting this right”.

“To resolve this dispute the trust not only need to change their funding model, which they have agreed to, they need to guarantee that school budgets will not pay for the change.

“It is the central trust that needs to pay and the CEO who needs to start trying to win back the trust of the staff.”

Strikes originally scheduled to take place last Wednesday were suspended following “positive” talks between the trust and the NEU.

But following today’s action, the union expects the walkouts to continue over three days next week. Further strike ballots at two other schools are also said to be underway. 

The NEU added that the dispute arose out of “excessive workload and job cuts resulting from the underfunding”. It believes the case is the first trust-wide dispute of its kind to have taken place.

A UoBAT spokesperson stressed the trust “has listened to the concerns raised and has shown a commitment to implementing changes”.

“Regrettably, these measures have not been sufficient to prevent the NEU proceeding with industrial action at five of our 14 academies across east and west Sussex,” they continued.

“The trust remains committed to ongoing negotiations with the NEU to prevent future industrial action and to resolve the dispute.”

Trusts have two methods to fund central services. Most top slice a percentage from their schools’ budgets.

But a growing number – including UoBAT – instead pool all their schools’ general annual grant (GAG) funding first, before deciding how much cash should be allocated to academies based on their own formula.

Latest education roles from

Learning Support Worker

Learning Support Worker

West Bromwich Collegiate Academy

View job
Teaching Assistant Apprentice

Teaching Assistant Apprentice

New Forest Academy

View job
Sports Coach – 12 Months Fixed Term (Part Time)

Sports Coach – 12 Months Fixed Term (Part Time)

Bradford College

View job
Lecturer in Esports

Lecturer in Esports

RNN Group

View job
Learning Support Assistant

Learning Support Assistant

Holyhead Primary Academy

View job
HR Assistant

HR Assistant

MidKent College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspire creativity in your classroom. Sky Arts’ Access All Arts week is back!

Now in its third year, Access All Arts week is a nationwide celebration of creativity for primary schools (17-21...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Unleash the Power of Sport in your setting this summer! National School Sports Week is back!

Unleash the Power of Sport this summer with National School Sports Week powered by Monster Kickabout! From 17-23 June,...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Academies
Schools with identified RAAC are being urged to put contingency plans in place in case of closure by the DfE
Exclusive

Emergency capital cash handouts soar to £12m after funding squeeze

Funding for urgent work jumps 300% in 12 months, as experts warn figures are 'sign of the times'

Jack Dyson

Academies

Lack of MAT get-out clause sees strikes, petitions and open letters

Unrest at MATs shows allowing schools to leave trusts would create 'much healthier relationships', claims union rep, but how...

Jack Dyson

Academies
Exclusive

Ministers face another £500k loss on failed £35m free school

Parkfield also says it ‘can’t compete’ with a newer free school, laying bare problems with government’s flagship policy

Jack Dyson

Academies
Exclusive

Transparency calls over secret £200m academy trust handouts

Investigation into extra cash available to trusts finds half not open to applications, and one has no public presence...

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *