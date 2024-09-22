Home All news
Ofsted

Ofsted considering local context in ITT drop-out rates

Senior official says further research on ITT drop-out rates 'could be used to establish differences in teacher retention rates'

Senior official says further research on ITT drop-out rates 'could be used to establish differences in teacher retention rates'

Lucas Cumiskey

Senior reporter

22 Sep 2024, 5:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Ofsted said new research has the potential to help inspectors understand more about initial teacher training drop-out rates – a sign of how the inspectorate is looking to better consider local context.

A study by University College London professor John Jerrim found students who live at home with their parents as undergraduates are more likely to become teachers.

Meanwhile, children eligible for free school meals were roughly half as likely to enter teaching than their peers, and Russell Group university graduates 30 per cent less likely.

Jerrim analysed the school-age characteristics of children born between September 1994 and August 1995 who went on to become teachers. 

Lee Owston
Lee Owston

Lee Owston, Ofsted’s national director of education, said further research could inform the inspection framework for ITT providers.

“If the work is extended to other cohorts, it could be used to establish differences in teacher retention rates across different providers, and some of the background reasons why these may occur.”

But Emma Hollis, the chief executive of the National Association of School-Based Teacher Trainers, said retention was hardly mentioned in the current ITT framework. It was not something she saw providers pulled up on.

James Noble Rogers, the executive director of the Universities Council for the Education of Teachers, said metrics on retention should not feature in inspection reports for individual providers. “There are factors outside the control of providers that impact on retention.”

Latest education roles from

Student Welfare Advisor

Student Welfare Advisor

Capital City College Group

View job
Learning Mentor

Learning Mentor

MidKent College

View job
Creative Arts Lecturer – Prison Education – HMP Belmarsh

Creative Arts Lecturer – Prison Education – HMP Belmarsh

Milton Keynes College

View job
Lecturer in GCSE & Functional Skills Maths

Lecturer in GCSE & Functional Skills Maths

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group

View job
Head of Finance

Head of Finance

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Recruitment Advisor

Recruitment Advisor

HFL Education

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safeguarding in schools: staying on top of school monitoring in the new academic year

With the rise in bullying, vaping, and security threats, each school must act to create a secure environment that...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The September Snapshot: What Back-to-School Questions Should School Leaders Ask Staff?

The start of a new school year is the perfect time to set a clear direction, establish expectations, and...

Victoria

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Preparing the Next Generation: The Dual Skill Set Critical for Future Careers

We believe that all young people can shape their future through technology - they just need the right support...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: Discover Leader Apprenticeships with NPQs

Recent cuts to NPQ funding, as reported by Schools Week, mean 14,000 schools previously eligible for scholarships now face...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted
A three-tier regulatory response should be trialled in response to Ofsted outcomes, the IPPR has recommended

Trusts want governance split from Ofsted leadership judgments

Trusts fear system has masked 'weak governance' and call for Labour to u-turn on safeguarding inspections

Jack Dyson

Ofsted

Ofsted logos banned for this year’s inspections, and 9 other handbook changes

Watchdog updates its guidance for inspections of schools following 'Big Listen' response

Lucas Cumiskey

Ofsted
Exclusive

Ofsted: The schools already drawing up their own report cards

Several schools are ahead of Ofsted and drawing up their own report cards. Schools Week investigates

Lucas Cumiskey

Ofsted
Exclusive

Ofsted enlists charities’ help as it plans inclusion ‘criterion’

Leaders welcome focus on inclusion, but warn against creating 'perverse incentives' for schools

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *