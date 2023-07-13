The government has accepted a recommendation of a 6.5 per cent pay rise for teachers, but will only provide extra funding for 3 per cent.

Gillian Keegan’s decision on pay for the 2023-24 academic year is due to be published today, alongside the report of the School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB).

In a joint statement, general secretaries of the four education unions said they would put the deal to members “with a recommendation to accept the STRB recommendation”.

“This deal will allow teachers and school leaders to call off strike action and resume normal relations with government.”

The DfE is proposing a 6.5 per cent increase across all pay scales apart from the bottom of the main pay scales outside London and in the capital’s “fringe”, which will rise by slightly more to meet the pledge of a £30,000 starting salary.

A teacher on the M3 pay point outside London would see their pay rise from £31,750 to £33,814. A teacher on U3 would get an increase from £43,685 to £46,525. Teacher pay is higher in and near the capital.

It is understood the Department for Education believes schools can afford a 3.5 per cent rise, and it intends to find funding for the remaining 3 per cent from within its own budgets.

Schools will get extra funding for two years

Schools will receive an additional £525 million in the 2023-24 financial year and £900 million in the 2024-25 financial year. The DfE said its “strong expectation is that all schools will use these additional funds for teacher pay as is intended”.

The DfE is “reprioritising within the DfE’s existing budget to deliver this additional funding to schools, while protecting core budgets”.

The statement, also put out by Downing Street and Keegan, hailed the “largest ever recommendation from the STRB”.

“A 6.5 per cent increase for teachers and school leaders recognises the vital role that teachers play in our country and ensures that teaching will continue to be an attractive profession.

“The government has accepted the STRB’s recommendation and has agreed to bring forward wider reforms to reduce teacher and leader workload in partnership with all four unions.”

They said the offer was “properly funded for schools”.

“The government has committed that all schools will receive additional funding above what was proposed in March – building on the additional £2 billion given to schools in the autumn statement.”

The government will also “provide a hardship fund of up to £40 million to support those schools facing the greatest financial challenges”.

More to follow.