Autumn statement: £2.3bn extra for schools in each of next two years

Rise equates to an average £1,000 more for every pupil by 2025 and will restore real-terms funding to 2010 levels, Treasury says

Schools will get an extra £2.3 billion funding in each of the next two years, chancellor Jeremy Hunt said today.

The cash increase will apply for both 2023-24 and 2024-25 – meaning funding will rise by £4.6 billion over the two years.

Treasury documents published after Hunt’s announcement show core schools funding will rise from £53.8 billion this year to £58.8 billion by 2025.

Government says this “restores 2010 levels of per pupil funding in real terms”, a previous promise made by ministers.

It will also provide an “average cash increase for every pupil of more than £1,000 by 2024-25, compared to 2021-22”, the documents state.

Capital funding rises from £6.3 billion this year to £7 billion next year, and then down to £6.1 billion in 2024-25.

Hunt said his message to school staff was “thank you for your brilliant work – we need it to continue”.

The chancellor said “being pro education is being pro-growth”, adding education is “not just economic but a moral vision”.

He “wants to ensure” that “even in an economic crisis school standards continue to accelerate”, adding “world-class education” is at the “heart” of its vision for the country.

Between 2010 and 2020, school spending per pupil in England fell by about 9 per cent after inflation. This is the largest decline in school spending per pupil in at least 40 years.

Rishi Sunak, while chancellor, pledged to “restore per-pupil funding” to 2010 spending patterns in real terms by 2024-25.

But the Institute of Fiscal Studies found budgets are actually on track before today’s announcement to be worth three per cent less after inflation.