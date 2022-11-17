Home All news
School funding

Autumn statement: £2.3bn extra for schools in each of next two years

Rise equates to an average £1,000 more for every pupil by 2025 and will restore real-terms funding to 2010 levels, Treasury says

Rise equates to an average £1,000 more for every pupil by 2025 and will restore real-terms funding to 2010 levels, Treasury says

17 Nov 2022, 12:00

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Schools will get an extra £2.3 billion funding in each of the next two years, chancellor Jeremy Hunt said today.

The cash increase will apply for both 2023-24 and 2024-25 – meaning funding will rise by £4.6 billion over the two years.

Treasury documents published after Hunt’s announcement show core schools funding will rise from £53.8 billion this year to £58.8 billion by 2025.

Government says this “restores 2010 levels of per pupil funding in real terms”, a previous promise made by ministers.

It will also provide an “average cash increase for every pupil of more than £1,000 by 2024-25, compared to 2021-22”, the documents state.

Capital funding rises from £6.3 billion this year to £7 billion next year, and then down to £6.1 billion in 2024-25.

Hunt said his message to school staff was “thank you for your brilliant work – we need it to continue”.

The chancellor said “being pro education is being pro-growth”, adding education is “not just economic but a moral vision”.

He “wants to ensure” that “even in an economic crisis school standards continue to accelerate”, adding “world-class education” is at the “heart” of its vision for the country.

Between 2010 and 2020, school spending per pupil in England fell by about 9 per cent after inflation. This is the largest decline in school spending per pupil in at least 40 years.

Rishi Sunak, while chancellor, pledged to “restore per-pupil funding” to 2010 spending patterns in real terms by 2024-25.

But the Institute of Fiscal Studies found budgets are actually on track before today’s announcement to be worth three per cent less after inflation.

More from this theme

School funding

Most schools to cut staff, axe repairs and up class sizes over funding crisis

Heads reveal 'catastrophic' and 'devastating' reality of rising costs

John Dickens

School funding
Long read

What the future of school funding looks like under Liz Truss

Despite today's humiliating U-turn, there's still a huge funding black-hole - and public sector spending looks set to take...

John Dickens

School funding

Infant free school meals funding rate to rise by just 7p

Nadhim Zahawi says increase is 'because we know more can be done in the face of rising costs"'

Freddie Whittaker

School funding

‘Fair funding’ promised by 2027, and 8 more school cash changes

Another DfE consultation on the national funding formula outlines raft of new proposals

Freddie Whittaker

School funding

DfE boast of £1 billion savings ‘shameful’, says union

Experts say budget cuts mean school savings are 'unsurprising'

Tom Belger

School funding

Save some cash for later to fund teacher pay bill, DfE says

Schools told to plan budgets over multiple years to make best use of 'frontloaded' funding settlement

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.