Teacher pay: DfE accepts 4% rise, provides £615m funding

Phillipson accepts STRB's recommendation but says schools will have to fund a quarter of the rise themselves

Teachers will get a 4 per cent pay rise next year after the government accepted the review body’s recommendation, with additional funding of £615 million coming to schools.

However, government has said schools will still have to fund around a quarter of the rise (1 per cent) themselves.

The extra funding is also coming from existing Department for Education budgets, not from the Treasury.

In its evidence to the School Teachers’ Review Body last year, the government said a 2.8 per cent pay rise from September 2025 would be “appropriate”.

It also told schools they would have to find “efficiencies” to cover most of the rise. Official government research estimates schools can only afford a rise of 1.3 per cent next year.

But in its report, the STRB recommended a larger rise. It said the 2.8 per cent proposal “risks undermining improved supply, including the additional 6,500 teachers the government has committed to recruiting”.

Today the government announced it was accepting the recommendation.

In a written statement to Parliament, education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the rise would mean teachers’ pay had increased by almost 10 per cent since her government took office and by 22 per cent over the last four years.

She added that she recognised the pay rise “is beyond the costs for which many schools will have budgeted for”, hence the £615 million in funding.

Schools will have to fund 1%

But “we are also asking schools and colleges to do their part in ensuring that we are driving productivity across all areas of the public sector”, she added.

Schools “will be expected to find approximately the first 1 per cent of pay awards through improved productivity and smarter spending to make every pound count.

“There will be those who say this cannot be done, but I believe schools have a responsibility, like the rest of the public sector, to ensure that their funding is spent as efficiently as possible.”

Beyond that 1 per cent, “the cost of this pay award will be covered by the additional funding I am announcing today, on top of funding increases already in schools’ budgets for this year”.

According to Phillipson, starting salaries outside London will rise to £33,000, and average salaries to over £51,000 from September.

According to the STRB, the teacher pay rise proposed would increase the pay bill by around £1.4 billion. A quarter of that would be £350 million.

NEU threatens dispute over funding

Daniel Kebede

Organisations representing sector staff broadly welcomed the announcement, but were still concerned about funding cuts.

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union, said “pay award is not fully funded” and this would mean “cuts in service provision to children and young people, job losses, and additional workloads for an already overstretched profession”.

He added that “unless the government commit to fully funding the pay rise then it is likely that the NEU will register a dispute with the government on the issue of funding”.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT leaders’ union, said heads were “rightly concerned about the affordability of this year’s pay uplift”.

Government said it will “support leaders to get best value from their funding” including offering schools “a suite of productivity initiatives to help them slash the costs on things like energy, banking and recruitment so every penny is invested on delivering opportunities for young people”.

But Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the ASCL leaders’ union, added “if the government really thinks it will be possible to bridge this funding gap through ‘improved productivity and smarter spending’ then it is mistaken. Schools have already spent many years cutting costs to the bone and beyond.”

Support staff ‘demand parity with teachers’

Today’s announcement has also prompted a row over support staff pay. Support staff have been offered a pay rise of 3.2 per cent by their employers.

Stacey Booth, national officer at the GMB, said: “School support staff are the forgotten army who look after our children, feed them and nurture them.

“They are shockingly badly paid and it’s a scandal this pay award means they will fall even further behind teachers. Our members demand parity with teachers.”