Home All news
Curriculum

Schools face ‘significant disruption’ as government culls Latin scheme

Pupils due to take Latin at GCSE see funding for teachers and trips pulled mid-year as DfE wields axe

Pupils due to take Latin at GCSE see funding for teachers and trips pulled mid-year as DfE wields axe

18 Dec 2024, 17:20

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

Thousands of secondary pupils are facing “significant disruption” after the government scrapped its state school Latin programme mid-year as it seeks to plug a fiscal black hole.

In a letter seen by Schools Week, the Department for Education has informed schools it is terminating its Latin Excellence Programme (LEP) in February.

The £4 million scheme was supposed to run until 2026, but government has enacted a break clause to end it earlier.

Government departments are under pressure to find savings.

In a statement to Schools Week, government added it has ceased funding for “a small number of subject-specific support programmes”, but it would not be drawn on which other schemes this covers.

Future Academies, the multi-academy trust that spearheads the Latin scheme, described it as “incredibly difficult” news.

In a letter to schools, it said ending the programme mid-academic year will “cause inevitable and significant disruption to the education of so many pupils and the work of schools.”

The move will particularly affect key stage 4 pupils, with almost 1,000 pupils at 29 schools due to take Latin at GCSE, as well as several thousands more pupils studying Latin at key stage 3, it said.

The DfE said ending the scheme was “not an easy decision” and “in no way reflects the impact and quality of Latin delivery”.

“However, given the fiscal situation the new government inherited, there are difficult decisions to take on how money is spent right across the public sector to ensure the government delivers on its priorities,” it said in its letter to schools.

Scheme had aimed to open up ‘elitist’ subject

Created in 2021 under then-education secretary Gavin Williamson, the £4m Latin Excellence Programme aimed to increase accessibility to classical studies in state secondary schools.

Williamson said while Latin has a reputation as being “elitist” and “reserved for the privileged few”, it “can bring so many benefits to young people”. He said in 2021 the subject was being taught at just 2.7 per cent of state schools – compared to 49 per cent of independents.

The LEP scheme saw The Centre for Latin Excellence established at Future Academies, which helped create teacher training resources and develop a Latin curriculum for schools.

The MAT says the scheme has been a “clear success”. It now covers 40 non-selective state schools largely in economically deprived areas and has reached more than 5,000 pupils, more than one-third of whom are eligible for free school meals.

The LEP was initially due to run for three years. But as the new Labour government seeks to plug a £22bn black hole in public finances, the DfE informed the LEP in October the scheme was under review.

The board submitted a report outlining “critical risks” associated with ending the programme in February.

Other schemes axed

“We suggested that many of these risks…could be partially mitigated by waiting until the end of the academic year to terminate the programme,” it said. But government told schools today the scheme will end in just a few weeks.

In its letter informing schools of the decision, the DfE said this week it will be “working closely with the Centre for Latin Excellence to ensure that schools are supported in the final months of the programme”.

The LEP says from March 1 it will no longer receive funding, which contributes to teacher salaries and grants for schools.

The scheme also offered pupils visits to Roman heritage sites across the UK and to Rome, but the trust said trips planned for later this year are now “likely to be unfunded”.

A DfE spokesperson said: “While a decision has been made to end funding for a small number of subject-specific support programmes, our independent curriculum and assessment review will make sure all pupils benefit from a curriculum that delivers excellent foundations in reading, writing and maths, and ensures every young person gets the opportunity to develop the skills needed to succeed in work and life.”

Future Academies schools
Lawrence Foley chief executive of Future Academies

When approached for comment, Future CEO Lawrence Foley said: “Whilst we recognise that the DFE and treasury have difficult decisions to make given the fiscal position they inherited, it seems to us that ending the contract at this point in the year is simply pushing these financial problems onto schools at a time when they cannot cope with it.

“We will be engaging with the DFE in the coming days and weeks to ask them to reconsider what we perceive to be a short-sighted decision that suggests either our risk assessment has not been read and shared with ministers, or that the department feels comfortable with the ramifications of this decision.”

Latest education roles from

Lecturer – Engineering

Lecturer – Engineering

Merton College

View job
VH Childcare Trainer

VH Childcare Trainer

Barnsley College

View job
Director of Estates and Major Capital Projects – Weymouth College

Director of Estates and Major Capital Projects – Weymouth College

FEA

View job
Curriculum & Standards Manager – Hospitality & Tourism

Curriculum & Standards Manager – Hospitality & Tourism

York College

View job
Learning Support Assistant – Rodbaston

Learning Support Assistant – Rodbaston

South Staffordshire College

View job
Teacher of Mathematics

Teacher of Mathematics

Harris Academy Orpington

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Text-based programming tools for young learners

The Raspberry Pi Foundation’s Code Editor helps make learning text-based programming simple for children aged 9 and up. Learn...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

IncludEd 2025 is coming…5 whole school inclusion insights you need

We’ve all been there.  You’ve cleared a whole day and then trekked for hours to be at an education...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The impact of vocational education at KS4 and beyond 

Everyone reading this article of Schools Week shares a common purpose: we all want to create the brightest possible...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Food for Thought: How schools can encourage the next generation to make better food choices

With schools facing a number of challenges, including budget constraints and staff shortages, Marnie George, Senior Nutritionist at Chartwells,...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Curriculum
Professor Becky Francis

Becky Francis reveals ‘emerging themes’ from curriculum review

Francis says ‘frequent complaints’ include that assessment and exams ‘dictate curriculum’, which is also ‘overprescribed and overstuffed’

Samantha Booth

Curriculum

Dates revealed for curriculum review national roadshow 

11 events scheduled this autumn for sector to give their views

Schools Week Reporter

Curriculum

Curriculum review call for evidence: what schools need to know

The government has this morning published its call for evidence for its wide-ranging review of the curriculum. We already...

Schools Week Reporter

Curriculum

Revealed: 12-member panel to lead Labour curriculum review

Academy trust leaders, a SEND consultant and exams expert among those appointed to work with Professor Becky Francis

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *