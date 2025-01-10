Home All news
Curriculum

‘Poorest pupils will be hit hardest’: Heads lament Latin scheme axe

'State school pupils will lose that richness of education that someone in a private school down the road has'

'State school pupils will lose that richness of education that someone in a private school down the road has'

10 Jan 2025, 17:08

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

Latin story-writing competitions, trips to classical sites and Latin orations may seem hallmarks of a private education.

But they were just some of the opportunities made available to state school pupils by the government’s Latin Excellence Programme (LEP).

However, after schools were told before Christmas the scheme would be axed in March, heads say pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds will lose access to these opportunities.

“Pupils are going to lose that richness of their education that someone in a private school down the road could have,” said Ian Raikes, the chief executive of Southport Learning Trust.

More than 500 pupils study Latin across six of its schools. Raikes said the government decision was “really disappointing”, adding that the scheme helped to put state school pupils “on an equal, competitive footing for when they go to sixth form and university”.

LEP was created in 2021 to broaden access to Latin under then-education secretary Gavin Williamson. He said while the subject had an “elitist” reputation, it could bring “so many benefits to young people”.

‘Priceless opportunities’

A British Council survey in 2020 found just 2.7 per cent of state schools offered Latin, compared with 49 per cent of private schools.

Forty state schools, mostly in poorer areas, now teach the subject thanks to the LEP – reaching more than 5,000 pupils, more than a third of whom are eligible for free school meals.

Ian Raikes

A Centre of Latin Excellence, established at Future Academies trust which leads the scheme, has helped to train teachers and support schools.

Heads say the £4 million scheme was relatively small fry, but delivered priceless opportunities. 

Its closure comes as the government seeks to plug a £22 billion “black hole” in public finances that it says it inherited.

Schools are now scrambling to establish whether they can even continue to offer Latin without the LEP, whose funding helped to cover teacher salaries and subsidise enrichment trips.

Jo Aughton, who leads the LEP’s North West hub, said the programme helped to fund trips to Hadrian’s Wall and Rome, allowing pupils of all backgrounds to visit “cultural places they’d never have been able to go”.

Following the government’s decision, two of Southport Learning Trust’s schools may now have to cancel trips to Rome.

At Polam Hall School, in Darlington, all year 7 pupils learn Latin, while about 50 per cent opt to study it in year 8. Almost a third of the school’s pupils are from disadvantaged backgrounds.

State kids ‘deserve access to Latin too’

Kate Reid, the school’s principal, said pupils “absolutely adore” the subject. The government’s decision was “appalling”.

About half the pupils hoping to go to Rome this October were eligible for free school meals. Their places were to be subsidised by LEP funding, with some given places free.

Reid said this kind of subsidy would no longer be possible.

Kate Reid

“We will keep teaching Latin, but what we won’t be able to do is to offer all that extra [enrichment],” she said. “Our school funding won’t allow us to do that.”

It is also unclear whether the school will now be able to introduce Latin at GCSE, as it had planned.

“Our pupils deserve to have access to a subject like that,” said Reid. “It’s not just about Latin. It’s been about offering our pupils opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise be able to access.”

West Exe School in Exeter, which also offers Latin under the LEP, will have to reassess whether it could introduce a Latin GCSE as planned, said head Julie Fossey.

Mid-year axe ‘cruel’

Laura Trott, the shadow education secretary, said: “This government will give train drivers massive pay rises but won’t pay for children to learn Latin.

“They’re also pulling this funding mid-year, which is just cruel. Education vandalism once again.”

The news, revealed by Schools Week in December, also angered high-profile historians and classicists. 

Tom Holland, host of the Rest is History podcast, accused the government of “thinking the study of Latin should be exclusive to private schools”.

Classicist and author Mary Beard said: “I am trying hard to resist the idea that it’s prejudice against the subject (combined with a dash of ignorance),” she wrote on X.

A DfE spokesperson said the “independent curriculum and assessment review will make sure all pupils benefit from a curriculum that delivers excellent foundations in reading, writing and maths, and ensures every young person gets the opportunity to develop the skills needed to succeed in work and life”.

Latest education roles from

Headteacher

Headteacher

Sycamore Academy

View job
Admissions and Customer Services Manager

Admissions and Customer Services Manager

Southwark College

View job
GCSE English Teacher

GCSE English Teacher

Barnsley College

View job
Lecturer B Maths

Lecturer B Maths

Bolton College

View job
Lecturer A Maths

Lecturer A Maths

Bolton College

View job
Head of Alternative Provisions – Fixed Term

Head of Alternative Provisions – Fixed Term

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Text-based programming tools for young learners

The Raspberry Pi Foundation’s Code Editor helps make learning text-based programming simple for children aged 9 and up. Learn...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

IncludEd 2025 is coming…5 whole school inclusion insights you need

We’ve all been there.  You’ve cleared a whole day and then trekked for hours to be at an education...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The impact of vocational education at KS4 and beyond 

Everyone reading this article of Schools Week shares a common purpose: we all want to create the brightest possible...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Food for Thought: How schools can encourage the next generation to make better food choices

With schools facing a number of challenges, including budget constraints and staff shortages, Marnie George, Senior Nutritionist at Chartwells,...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Curriculum

Matt Hood to leave Oak national academy

It comes less than a year after he bagged the permanent role

Jack Dyson

Curriculum
Exclusive

Schools face ‘significant disruption’ as government culls Latin scheme

State school pupils due to take Latin at GCSE see funding for teachers and trips pulled mid-year as DfE...

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Curriculum
Professor Becky Francis

Becky Francis reveals ‘emerging themes’ from curriculum review

Francis says ‘frequent complaints’ include that assessment and exams ‘dictate curriculum’, which is also ‘overprescribed and overstuffed’

Samantha Booth

Curriculum

Dates revealed for curriculum review national roadshow 

11 events scheduled this autumn for sector to give their views

Schools Week Reporter

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *