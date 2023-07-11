Scaled scores for 2023 key stage 2 SATs announced

DfE publishes marks pupils need to meet the 'expected' standard

The Department for Education has today released the marks pupils needed for the 2023 key stage 2 SATs to achieve the government’s “expected” score.

To meet government expectations, pupils must achieve 100 in their scaled scores. But this equates to different marks for each paper (maths; reading; grammar, punctuation and spelling) and can change each year.

Converting a pupil’s raw score to a scaled score simply requires looking up the raw score on the tables below, and reading across to the appropriate scaled score. The tables are also available on the government’s website here.

The marks required for 2023 on each of the key stage 2 SATs tests are:

– Maths: 56 out of 110 (down from 58 in 2022)

– Reading: 24 out of 50 (down from 29 in 2022)

– Grammar, punctuation and spelling: 36 out of 70 (up from 35 in 2022)

2023 scaled scores for key stage 2 maths SATs

2023 scaled scores for key stage 2 reading SATs

2023 scaled scores for key stage 2 grammar, punctuation and spelling SATs