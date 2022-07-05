Home All news
Scaled scores for 2022 key stage 2 SATs announced

DfE publishes marks pupils need to meet the 'expected' standard

5 Jul 2022, 9:19

The Department for Education has today released the marks pupils needed for the 2022 key stage 2 SATs to achieve the government’s “expected” score.

To meet government expectations, pupils must achieve 100 in their scaled scores. But this equates to different marks for each paper (maths; reading; grammar, punctuation and spelling) and can change each year.

Converting a pupil’s raw score to a scaled score simply requires looking up the raw score on the tables below, and reading across to the appropriate scaled score. The tables are also available on the government’s website here.

The marks required for 2022 on each of the key stage 2 SATs tests are:

– Maths: 58 out of 110 (same as in 2019)

– Reading: 29 out of 50 (up from 28 in 2019)

– Grammar, punctuation and spelling: 35 out of 70 (down from 36 in 2019)

2022 scaled scores for key stage 2 maths SATs

2022 scaled scores for key stage 2 reading SATs

2022 scaled scores for key stage 2 grammar, punctuation and spelling SATs

