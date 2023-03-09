SATs results delayed a week because of King’s coronation

One-day delay to key stage 2 tests due to May bank holiday means some schools will get results just days before summer term ends

Some schools will receive key stage 2 SATs results in the last week of their summer term because of disruption caused by the coronation of King Charles.

The Standards and Testing Agency has announced schools will receive results on Monday July 11, a week later than planned. The date of tests were shifted back by a day each because of the extra bank holiday on May 8.

The government will publish national headline statistics on the same day at 9.30am.

The organisation has admitted the change may impact schools whose summer holidays start in early July, or “where schools have events booked in the week results will now be returned”.

“We regret the inconvenience this change will cause schools. We expect to return to the usual timings in 2024.”

Although the summer term is not due to end until later in the month in many areas of England, some will break up just a few days after results are issued.

In Leicestershire, for example, schools break up on Wednesday July 12. In Leicester, term ends on July 14.

Marking reviews could eat into school holidays

The change will also impact the processes that follow the return of results.

Schools submit marking reviews after results are received. The STA has moved the deadline for these back to July 21, raising the prospect some schools will have to continue this work into their holidays.

The checking exercise for school performance data will also move back to Monday September 11.

The STA said it had “made this decision as the integrity of the results and the quality standards we apply are of paramount importance and a later date for return of results safeguards these for 2023”.

But Sarah Hannafin, senior policy adviser at school leaders’ union NAHT, said the delay was “incredibly disappointing and was completely avoidable”.

“The impact of shifting the dates of SATs week on marking and results should have been fully considered before that decision was made.

“It is difficult to accept that a one day delay to the tests leads to a weeks delay to results particularly with the expectations put on school leaders to fulfil their obligations and specific deadlines regarding SATs.

“This decision will have a negative impact on schools particularly those which break up for the summer holidays the week that results will now be returned.”

‘We regret the inconvenience’

The STA said it had done “everything possible to limit the extent of this delay and appreciate a later date for return of results has a significant impact on schools”.

“We understand this impact may be greater where summer holidays commence earlier in July, or where schools have events booked in the week results will now be returned. We regret the inconvenience this change will cause schools. We expect to return to the usual timings in 2024.”

Tiffnie Harris, primary specialist at the ASCL school leaders’ union, said the “unfathomable decision will cause more workload and disruption for schools when they are already under intense pressure on multiple fronts”.

She added that it was “discourteous that it has taken so long for this latest announcement to be made”.

The deadline for schools to upload key stage 2 teacher assessment data on the primary assessment gateway has moved to June 30. But the deadline for submission of key stage 1 teacher assessment data “has not changed and will remain Tuesday June 27”.

Every year, six different papers are sat by 650,000 pupils, generating 3.9 million test scripts. The STA’s aim is to mark these within three weeks, with marking even taking place at weekends.

A “detailed standards maintenance process” follows, before data is handed to DfE analysts to produce headline statistics, which are published on the same day results go back to schools.

“These processes are complex and run to extremely tight deadlines to ensure that we can return results by early July.”

Maths papers will be collected later

Before the announcement of the additional bank holiday, the STA had expected to collect test scripts for maths paper 3 on May 12.

Collections are designed to allow schools to choose when in the day to set the tests, and schools need time to pack papers for collection.

The STA “anticipates therefore that the majority of mathematics paper 3 scripts will not be collected until Monday May 15, a three-day delay”.

“In addition, we are already aware some schools will need to use timetable variations as a result of the change of test dates, due to pre-arranged events on May 12 which cannot be moved.

“These factors delay both marking and the standards maintenance and statistical analysis work that follows.”