RSC advisory board election results delayed

DfE says outcome of election for advisers on academy oversight will no longer be announced this month

21 Jan 2022, 17:30

Headteacher boards have been renamed regional advisory boards, with new elections looming.
Exclusive

The results of elections to regional schools commissioner advisory boards across England will no longer be announced this month, it has emerged.

The outcome of the election, which was held late last year, was due to be announced by the end of January.

But in an email to candidates, seen by Schools Week, the Department for Education said it was “taking longer than anticipated to constitute the new advisory boards“.

Polls closed on December 10, meaning the DfE has so far had 43 days to count the ballots and formulate the boards.

The DfE said it was doing “everything possible to be able to announce the results asap in February”, and reassured candidates the delay would “not affect your candidacies”.

A total of 164 trust and academy leaders threw their hat in the ring for 32 elected roles advising their regional schools commissioners on local academy oversight.

The elections were already delayed last year due to Covid.

Four elected candidates will advise and challenge each of England’s eight RSCs, alongside up to four individuals appointed or co-opted by the government-chosen RSCs themselves.

In the email, the DfE said: “As you know, we were hoping to announce the results of the elections this month.

“Unfortunately it is taking longer than anticipated to constitute the new advisory boards. We will therefore not now be announcing these results as originally scheduled.

“Please be assured that this delay will not affect your candidacies, and that we are doing everything possible to be able to announce the results asap in February. We will of course keep you informed.”

