Home All news
Academies

DfE faces big bill as secret settlement ends SchoolsCompany saga

Ministers face writing off a sizeable chunk of £2.8m owed back to the DfE, despite spending potentially millions to sue ex-trustees

Ministers face writing off a sizeable chunk of £2.8m owed back to the DfE, despite spending potentially millions to sue ex-trustees

22 Jun 2025, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

Ministers face writing off a sizeable chunk of a £2.8 million debt owed by the SchoolsCompany academy trust after a four-year legal battle ended in secret settlement deals.

In 2021, the SchoolsCompany Trust launched legal action with backing from the Department for Education to recoup £2.8 million in alleged “losses” from six former trustees.

The chain gave up its three Devon alternative provision schools and mainstream Kent secondary school in 2018 amid allegations of financial mismanagement.

But the list of defendants narrowed over time, and the trust has now settled with Elias Achilleos, its former chief executive, his company SchoolsCompany Limited and Everton Wilson, the trust’s former finance director.

However, under confidentiality agreements thrashed out behind closed doors at the High Court on Monday, the deals will not be disclosed to the court and the former trustees are banned from discussing them.

The settlements raise the prospect the DfE will recoup only a fraction of the £2.8 million it is owed by the trust, despite bankrolling the case.

Spending on legal battle runs to £1.6m and counting

Accounts for SchoolsCompany Trust, whose sole function now is to oversee the legal action, show it received about £1.6 million from the government between 2020 and 2023.

The total spend is likely to be much higher, given that a number of High Court hearings have taken place over the past 18 months, with the trust forced to resubmit its claims last year.

Andy Jolley, an academy transparency campaigner, said it was a “true scandal”.

He questioned the behaviour of the directors, and said it was “ridiculous that millions have gone into pursuing these people”.

He said the case highlighted how much those accused of wrongdoing in the early academy expansion days could “could away with” under a “lax regulation regime”.

Four-year saga ends with chaotic day in court

The settlements were reached during a chaotic day in which lawyers had been due to discuss a settlement reached last year with Patrick Eames, another former trustee.

Trust sues ex-bosses over global business trips, holiday cottages – and wants wages repaid

Judge Master Dagnall had ordered the trust to reveal to the remaining defendants the value of that settlement. Its confidentiality would have been waived had it been discussed in open court this week.

However, lawyers for the trust asked for repeated adjournments while they negotiated with Achilleos, who has represented himself, and Wilson’s lawyer John Meredith-Hardy.

Court documents also reveal how the trust was ordered last year to submit an updated set of claims against the defendants, following criticism of its “convoluted” allegations.

Business trips around the world, thousands spent on consultants, holiday cottages, luxury hotels and a £380 meal in an upmarket steak house were among 120 “losses” set out in the trust’s original claim, which ran to 83 pages.

A defence filed on behalf of Eames before he reached a settlement said the trust’s claim was “exceptionally long, convoluted and, at times, difficult to understand”.

Trust was ordered to clarify claim

Master Dagnall ordered the trust to amend the claim document, including a “summary of no more than four pages” setting out the “basis for the claim for the £2,793,000”.

He also told the trust to be clearer about how it was calculating individual losses and which defendant each allegation related to. The updated document has not been made available by the court.

Since giving up its schools in 2018, the SchoolsCompany Trust has existed as a shell charity to preside over the legal battle. The debt of £2.8 million remains on its balance sheet.

The DfE has been handing the trust money annually in amounts ranging from £220,000 to £604,000, both to fund the legal battle and to keep it functioning.

Leora Cruddas
Leora Cruddas

It is expected to be wound up once the case is fully settled.

Labour ministers may now face writing off much of the trust’s debt, seven years after the schools were removed and after the public purse potentially spent millions on legal fees.

Leora Cruddas, the chief executive of the Confederation of School Trusts, said only those involved in the case had seen all the evidence. “But in principle it is crucial for the sector that we adhere to the highest standards in governance and, on the rare occasions where that falls short, it should be fully investigated.

“Over the years the academy trust handbook has been strengthened to encourage stronger financial controls and prevent conflicts of interests, protecting both public funds, and trustees and employees.”

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Dream Big Day: Empowering Every Pupil to Imagine, Create, and Flourish

In today’s rapidly evolving world, educators face an immense challenge: How do we inspire young people to envision ambitious...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reframing digital skills for the workforce of tomorrow

No longer just for those with a passion for technology: why digital skills matter

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace tackles harassment, misconduct and safeguarding concerns in schools 

In today’s education climate, where safeguarding, wellbeing and staff retention are under increasing scrutiny, the message is clear: schools...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Beyond exams: why ASDAN’s refreshed qualifications are key to real-world learner success

In today’s outcome-driven education landscape, it’s easy to overlook the quieter, yet equally vital, qualities that help learners truly...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Academies
Exclusive

Trust says cost-cutters call to court schools is ‘misuse of funds’

School resource management advisers urged the Elliot Foundation to 'proactively' grow its ranks

Jack Dyson

Academies
Exclusive

Secret settlement ends four-year SchoolsCompany legal battle

But it is not clear how much the trust has managed to claw back, because the settlement agreements are...

Freddie Whittaker

Academies
Exclusive

‘Most broken school’ rated ‘good’ in all areas

The school waited 11 years for a sponsor, enduring 'inadequate' Ofsteds and huge deficits before finding trust

Jack Dyson

Academies

Harris Federation scales back redundancies

Schools Week revealed last month that 45 jobs were at risk

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *