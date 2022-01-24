£8m to aid in-school Covid jabs

Secondary schools are set to receive a £1,000 one-off payment to support their in-school vaccination programme, the Department for Education has announced.

The funding will come from an £8 million pot from NHS England. Special schools and alternative provision settings are also in line for the cash.

The DfE’s announcement is light on detail, but a spokesperson told Schools Week the funding will cover, for example, a member of support staff’s time on the day in-school vaccination is taking place.

It could also cover the time spent exchanging consent forms with parents and the NHS prior to visit.

Over 50 per cent of 12 to 15-year-olds – more than 1.5 million youngsters – have now had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said vaccines “are the best way to protect students from Covid-19”.

“Young people can get their vaccines at school, through walk-in sites across the country or their parents can book an appointment online – please do not delay,” he added.

The DfE also announced today that it is now committing to deliver up to 9,000 air cleaning units to early years, schools and colleges across the country to improve ventilation in classrooms –1,000 more than originally promised.

A spokesperson said 1,265 education settings have made valid applications to receive an air cleaning unit since the application process opened earlier this month. The 9,000 units will “ensure every setting will receive the units they need”.

Schools need to have classrooms with CO2 readings of over 1,500 parts per million and be unable to complete remedial works before the end of February to be eligible.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “Face-to-face education for all students has consistently been my priority, and that is why I am pleased to further strengthen the tools available to schools to manage transmission of the virus, including funding air cleaning units for the small number of classrooms that need them due to poor ventilation, and providing additional NHS funding to free up staff time to engage with the vaccination programme for young people.

“My message remains the same as ever – testing, ventilation and vaccinations are our best weapons against the virus – keep testing, and get your vaccination as soon as possible.”

The DfE said secondary schools will receive an additional uplift based on pupil numbers with the £1,000 one-off payment.

Further details will be provided “shortly” on how the NHS funding for vaccination support will be distributed.