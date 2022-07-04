Home All news
Schools

Rachel de Souza joins big trusts’ National Institute of Teaching

The children's commissioner joins the CEOs of Harris, Star, Oasis and OGAT on the board behind the DfE's new flagship teacher training provider

The children's commissioner joins the CEOs of Harris, Star, Oasis and OGAT on the board behind the DfE's new flagship teacher training provider

4 Jul 2022, 14:06

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

The children’s commisioner Dame Rachel de Souza has joined the board running the new National Institute of Teaching.

de Souza has been appointed as a director of the School-Led Development Trust, set up by four large academy trusts last year to bid for and run the government’s flagship teacher training institute.

Documents published on Companies House’s website today show she is now a director of the body, alongside the chief executives of its four founding trusts – Oasis Community Learning, the Harris Federation, Outwood Grange Academies Trust, and Star Academies.

de Souza, former CEO of the Inspiration Trust, is the only other listed director, other than former University of Birmingham vice-chancellor Sir David Eastwood – who also joined last month. No further details are provided on their roles.

Ministers confirmed earlier this year the SLDT had been handed a £121 milion deal to run the institute, with the winners emphasising their “by schools, for schools” approach.

In a recent interview with Schools Week, its chief executive Melanie Renowden said the first cohort of around 1,000 staff would take National Professional Qualifications in the next academic year.

NLE training will also start this year, but early career framework provision will start a year later than planned in September 2023 following the government’s legal dispute with the Ambition Institute, a rival bidder.

The government’s aim is for the institute to train 1,000 trainees a year at full capacity, but it will start with 500 in the 2023-24 academic year.

The Children’s Commissioner’s office and NIoT have been approached for comment.

More from this theme

Schools
exam grades ofqual

Ofqual looks for new deputy chief regulator – again

The qualifications regulator is offering up to £120,000, advertising the role for the second time in a year

Samantha Booth

Schools

Trusts get £1m for Oak lessons copyright amid September 2023 launch plan

DfE felt it was 'appropriate' curriculum partners were paid for licensing

Samantha Booth

Schools
Exclusive

Government withholds SEND bailouts as councils told to fill £269m hole

Some DfE bailout payments were delayed as councils failed to hit agreed targets, while all councils are being told...

Tom Belger

Schools

£82m scheme helps to deliver fast broadband to rural primaries

Government says thousands of schools will benefit from joint DCMS-DfE investment

Samantha Booth

Schools

Ofsted warns new ‘coasting schools’ powers could fuel ‘quick fixes’

DfE will plough on with ordering more schools to academise or join new trusts, despite fears reforms will hit...

Tom Belger

Schools

1 in 3 teachers says year 9s don’t get regular music lessons

Poll also shows 2 in 5 primary pupils lack access to free instrument teaching as DfE sets out new...

Tom Belger

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.