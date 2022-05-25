‘By schools for schools’: Institute of Teaching winners finally revealed

The academy trust-led institute plans to analyse link between pupil outcomes and teacher development - and share research for free

Ministers have today finally revealed the new National Institute of Teaching (NIoT) will be led by the School-Led Development Trust (SLDT) – and open as planned in September.

The NIoT said it will be “run by schools for schools”, with Melanie Renowden the founding chief executive.

Renowden is currently an executive director at Star Academies, one of the four founding trusts behind the SLDT. The other three are Harris Federation, Outwood Grange Academies Trust and Oasis Community Learning.

The NIoT has announced today it will link data on teacher and leader development with data sets on pupil achievement to see “what truly makes an impact on children’s outcomes”, something it claimed was currently only done in North America.

Renowden said the school-led consortium is “perfectly equipped to translate evidence on best practice into action that can be implemented in schools up and down the country”.

However it was unable to provide further information on how the plans would work.

The institute has also pledged to make its research free to all teacher training providers.

It will deliver initial teacher training (ITT), the early career framework (ECF) for new teachers and national professional qualifications (NPQs) for more experienced staff, as well as National Leader of Education training.

The government has been able to announce the winners – first revealed by Schools Week in March – after agreeing a pay-off to settle a contract dispute with rival bidders Ambition Institute.

The NIoT said training will be delivered through four regional campuses, each supported by one of the trusts. Its headquarters will be based in Blackburn, Lancashire.

Once degree awarding powers are granted, SLDT said it will become the only UK university “solely focused” on the development of teachers and school leaders.

Twelve regional ‘associate colleges’ (see below) will also be established, made up of “strong” school groups which have the “capacity and expertise required to deepen and extend” the NIoT’s impact.

Separately 13 ‘specialist partners’ have been appointed, to “extend the reach” of the NIoT.

Sir Dan Moynihan, SLDT chair and Harris chief executive, said “assembling specialist expertise and collaborating with the sector will be key to the success of the NIoT”.

He added: “The world-class teacher development that results from this new organisation will enable and inspire the nation’s school workforce to give all children the high-quality education they need and deserve.”

DfE said the NIoT would create more than half of its new jobs in the North West and North East. It would also recruit 20 per cent of staff from the least socially mobile areas in the country.

DfE the institute “aims to positively impact every teacher in England by 2028, either directly via its training courses or through the best practice guidance that it will distribute”.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi added it would “revolutionise” the way teachers and school leaders receive training, “with cutting edge research alongside training delivered by national experts”.

It is supposed to have 500 trainees from September 2023, and 1,000 the following year.

But from this September it will also support 2,000 early career teachers and their mentors, 1,000 national professional qualifications and train more than 400 national leaders of education.

The four campuses:

The North West Campus supported by Star Academies

The North East Campus supported by Outwood Grange Academies Trust

The London & South East Campus supported by the Harris Federation

The Midlands & South West Campus supported by Oasis Community Learning

Associate Colleges and delivery partners are:

Bright Futures Educational trust

David Ross Education Trust

East Midlands Education Trust

Education South West

Flying High Trust (Inspiring Leaders)

Future Academies

Inspiration Trust

North East Learning Trust

Sea View Trust

South Farnham Educational Trust

Trinity MAT

Unity Schools Partnership

The specialist partners include: