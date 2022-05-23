Size of fee paid out to settle case likely to be kept secret, but Ambition was demanding £750k

The Department for Education has settled a contract dispute it had with the Ambition Institute over the award of the flagship £121 million Institute of Teaching contract.

Schools Week revealed Ambition – a largely government-funded teacher training charity – had launched legal action after losing out on the contract. A consortium of four leading trusts won.

The charity wanted the contract to be revoked and handed to them, or to be paid £750,000 in damages for “wasted costs”.

The DfE has now settled the case. It is not known the sum agreed, and it is likely the case will be covered by a non-disclosure agreement.

It is also understood the injunction will now be lifted, allowing the government to finally announce that the School-Led Development Trust can be named as the winner.

