Home All news
Politics

Quince appointed schools minister as caretaker roles confirmed

Brendan Clarke-Smith gets children's brief in shake-up following mass resignations

Brendan Clarke-Smith gets children's brief in shake-up following mass resignations

13 Jul 2022, 10:48

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
Breaking

Will Quince is the new schools minister following a reshuffle prompted by mass resignations last week.

The MP for Colchester served as children’s minister from September until last Wednesday, when he resigned in protest over Boris Johnson’s leadership.

However, he rejoined the department on Thursday as a minister of state, and was confirmed as schools minister today.

He replaces Robin Walker, who also resigned last Wednesday. He had told Schools Week he was willing to return to the role, but has not rejoined the DfE ministerial team.

Brendan Clarke-Smith is the new children’s minister, while Andrea Jenkyns is minister for skills, further and higher education.

Universities and skills were previously two separate briefs but have now been combined, indicating the DfE will continue with just five ministers, one fewer than before the resignations.

James Cleverly was appointed education secretary last week, the third person to hold the title in just two days. Baroness Barran continues as academies minister.

Meet the ministers

James Cleverly, education secretary

Will Quince, schools minister

Will Quince schools minister

Brendan Clarke-Smith, children’s minister

Baroness Barran, academies minister

schools

Andrea Jenkyns, skills, FE and HE minister

Brendan Clarke-Smith gets children's brief in shake-up following mass resignations

More from this theme

Academies, Politics

Labour plans to curtail academy freedoms in schools bill amendment

Opposition seizes on government infighting - finally revealing its own plans for academies

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

‘A new low’: Chartered College lodges complaint over swearing minister

Sector leader writes to government as fellow Conservative MP accuses Andrea Jenkyns of 'appalling conduct'

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Brendan Clarke-Smith and Andrea Jenkyns become DfE ministers

New ministers fill vacancies left by a wave of resignations this week, but portfolios yet to be confirmed

Shane Chowen

Politics

School reforms up in air as Johnson turmoil wipes out ministers

Uncertainty reigns after spate of ministerial resignations and PM's decision to quit

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Will Quince back at the DfE less than two days after resignation

Ex-children's minister returns to a more senior role, but no clarity on brief yet

Freddie Whittaker

Politics
teacher training
Exclusive

Walker willing to return to schools minister role

MP who resigned yesterday says he's 'content to serve' at the DfE again after Johnson quits as party leader

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.