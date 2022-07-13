Brendan Clarke-Smith gets children's brief in shake-up following mass resignations

Will Quince is the new schools minister following a reshuffle prompted by mass resignations last week.

The MP for Colchester served as children’s minister from September until last Wednesday, when he resigned in protest over Boris Johnson’s leadership.

However, he rejoined the department on Thursday as a minister of state, and was confirmed as schools minister today.

He replaces Robin Walker, who also resigned last Wednesday. He had told Schools Week he was willing to return to the role, but has not rejoined the DfE ministerial team.

Brendan Clarke-Smith is the new children’s minister, while Andrea Jenkyns is minister for skills, further and higher education.

Universities and skills were previously two separate briefs but have now been combined, indicating the DfE will continue with just five ministers, one fewer than before the resignations.

James Cleverly was appointed education secretary last week, the third person to hold the title in just two days. Baroness Barran continues as academies minister.

Meet the ministers

James Cleverly, education secretary

Will Quince, schools minister

Brendan Clarke-Smith, children’s minister

Baroness Barran, academies minister

Andrea Jenkyns, skills, FE and HE minister