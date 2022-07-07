Home All news
Will Quince back at the DfE less than two days after resignation

Ex-children's minister returns to a more senior role, but no clarity on brief yet

7 Jul 2022, 20:00

The former children’s minister Will Quince has returned to the Department for Education less than two days after he resigned.

However, it is not clear whether he is taking up the brief he held before. Quince has also been promoted to be a minister of state.

He was previously a parliamentary under-secretary of state, a more junior position, before resigning on Wednesday morning.

It comes after Boris Johnson resigned as Tory leader this afternoon, seemingly abating the concerns of some ministers who resigned or were reluctant to serve under him.

Quince is one of several politicians to have been appointed to the Conservative frontbench today, following a slew of resignations over the past few days.

James Cleverly was named as the education secretary at lunchtime, becoming the third person to hold the role in just two days.

His predecessor Michelle Donelan resigned after just 35 hours in the role, having been promoted from universities minister. It is not clear whether she will return to the DfE.

Schools minister Robin Walker also resigned yesterday morning. He told Schools Week earlier today he was open to returning to his old job, though at the time he said he had “not yet been asked”.

It is not known whether further appointments will be announced tonight. Even with Quince back on board, the DfE still only has three ministers, whereas it previously had six.

