Children’s minister Will Quince resigns ‘from job I love’

Quince says standing down 'pains me greatly' but had 'no choice' after being misled by Number 10

Quince says standing down 'pains me greatly' but had 'no choice' after being misled by Number 10

The children’s minister Will Quince has become the latest Conservative MP to resign from his government role.

Quince tweeted this morning it was with “great sadness and regret that I feel that I have no choice” but to resign.

He had “accepted and repeated … assurances in good faith” that the prime minsiter was unaware of allegations relating to Chris Pincher before appointing him as deputy whip.

Former foreign office permanent secretary Simon McDonald later published a letter making clear Johnson knew about a previous investigation into Pincher, who quit last week over allegations of groping.

Quince said it had been an “honour” to serve in government. But added: “Reaching this decision has not been easy.

“Stepping away from a job I love, where we are working every day to improve the life chances of vulnerable and disadvantaged children and young people up and down our country, pains me greatly.

“I will miss it hugely but pledge to do all I can to continue this important work from the backbenches.”