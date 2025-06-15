Home Reviews

Review by Stephen Lockyer

Primary teacher

15 Jun 2025, 5:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Book

Outstanding, by Steve Baker

By Steve Baker

Publisher

Crown House

ISBN 10

1785837400

Published

14 Apr 2025

It’s always a risk to see the TV or film adaptation of a book you’ve enjoyed. Your mind has already cast it, and it rarely matches up. The other way around, however, and the screen casts the book; Jackson Lamb is Gary Oldman, and that cannot be changed in my mind.

Some novels, however, cast themselves in such a way that you can see the book on screen, characters in play. So it is with Outstanding.

Its author, school behaviour specialist Steve Baker is a man who has watched over countless years in education and would be unlikely to let ITV make any of those gaffes we’re so used to seeing about schools: 12 children in a class, staff shagging in cupboards, teachers enjoying hot coffee. (NEVER watch a school drama with a teacher.)

The story of Outstanding centres around hapless headteacher Harry Flanagan, a man not so much right for the job as right in the middle of a disaster zone. Baker skilfully paints Flanagan as a man painfully out of his depth.

Throughout, he is surrounded by all manner of Machiavellian characters who between them embody  the vast majority of school tropes. Power-hungry governor? Tick. MAT CEO flying above, claws ready to snatch? Tick. Even the staff are checked off accordingly.

Stereotypes perhaps, but these have become tropes precisely by virtue of their being largely true, familiar and comfortable.

The cover rightly gives the impression of a light and lively farce, with pigs running amok. Outstanding isn’t weighty enough to become the Animal Farm of the educational world, but our porcine friends do make several appearances (along with their owner) and the book does (albeit gently) hold up the mirror of social commentary to our sector.

The number of characters without an agenda other than to see the school succeed is vanishingly small. Whether their drive is power, control, money or an extra TLR, almost everyone is driven by a force that isn’t actually to ‘improve the lives and opportunities for those in our care’.

The characters will no doubt mirror your colleagues past and present

So while the characters will no doubt mirror colleagues past and present for the educationally-experienced reader (and perhaps even themselves), it must have been a catharsis for the writer to lampoon them. Baker has clearly seen up close the damage that virtue signalling rather than virtue actioning can have.

The same could be said for the story-telling. It is a familiar tale, told well, with the droll wit of a Radio 4 comedy rather than a series of gags, and it is all the more enjoyable for that.

The plot concerns the countdown to an Ofsted inspection (and yes, they come under the magnifying glass too). Everything in the story arc suggests that it will be a resolute disaster, unless Flanagan and his (diminishing) allies are able to pull it out of the bag.

I’m not going to reveal what happens at the end. Perhaps ITV will indulge us with an adaptation for its light entertainment schedule, to which it lends itself. Better yet, read it yourself and cast it in your mind. You’ll no doubt have worked with plenty of pigeons to fill its pigeon-holes with.

Either way, it has both the levity for and empathy with education in general to provide a light-hearted escape from the job.

It was genuinely heartwarming to read a tale which ‘got’ schools so well, warts and all. We aren’t perfect machines, and we are filled with imperfect machinists. Schools are like bumblebees: physics suggests they just shouldn’t be able to fly, and yet they do.

While this book is dressed as a modern farce, it also shines a light on the fact that despite challenges, hiccups, the odd poisoned ice cream, the power struggles and personality clashes, schools can still be brilliant and beautiful places to be a part of.

I guess that’s why they remain such outstanding workplaces.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

More Reviews

Blog

The Conversation – with Sarah Gallagher

The risks of AI, the importance of conversation, pedagogical fission, and embracing our replaceability

Find out more
Blog

The Conversation – with Frances Akinde

SEND in New York, smartphone solutions, sexual misconduct, living with ADHD, and walking away from leadership, and fresh ideas...

Find out more
Blog

The Conversation – with Jess Mahdavi-Gladwell

An unSATsifying blog from DfE, a thought-provoking one about young carers, a challenging one on the many hats we...

Find out more

More from this theme

Book

Bad education: Why our universities are broken and how we can fix them

“Thanks to your son, I managed to get a good grade at economics A-level, and then go on to...

Find out more
Blog

The Conversation – with Fiona Atherton

How to respond to the growing problem of school avoidance, a challenging take on breakfast clubs, and new nutritional...

Find out more
Blog

The Conversation – with Zara Simpson

Engaging parents in transitions, embedding digital literacy across the curriculum, and supporting pupils with speech, language and communication needs...

Find out more

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *