INSPIRATION AND ASPIRATION

Jaz Ampaw-Farr

Crown House

July 2025

If what you’re looking for in a holiday read is a poignant, inspirational reminder of why you do this job, then look no further. Jaz Ampaw-Farr reveals her heart-rending personal story, singling out the teachers that made a world of difference on her unlikely journey to success. Bound to make you rethink your pupils and your role in their lives.

Steve Baker

Crown House

April 2025

If you missed Stephen Lockyer’s review in these pages recently, then here’s your second chance to get your hands on what is likely to be your most cathartic reading experience this summer. A satirical send-up of the sector by a former school leader with nothing to lose. Maybe you even make an appearance.

TEACHING AND LEARNING

This Much I Know About Truly Great Primary Teachers

This Much I Know About Truly Great Secondary Teachers

John Tomsett

Crown House

July 2025

John Tomsett returns with not one but two books looking at what makes for great teaching. Less emotional and more practical than Ampaw-Farr’s effort, the books draw on Tomsett’s observations of nine primary and eleven secondary teachers to set out what we can all learn from their enthusiasm, skill and dedication. Written with Tomsett’s usual deft touch, it promises to challenge any one-size-fits-all model of classroom approach.

Kirsten Colquhoun

Routledge

July 2025

Scots pastoral lead, Kirsten Colquhoun follows up her successful Practical guide to pupil wellbeing with a set of resources for an often under-utilised part of the school day. The book promises to help more teachers make the most of tutor time’s potential to switch pupils on to learning and create the culture of belonging all schools aspire to.

INCLUSION AND BELONGING

Ian Timbrell

Crown House

July 2025

With such focus on SEND inclusion in the policy sphere these days, it’s easy to forget other groups still face marginalisation. Indeed, many in the LGBTQ+ community are concerned that wider social trends could be leading to a roll-back in efforts to increase their representation. Here’s the antidote to that.

Zahara Chowdhury

Bloomsbury

August 2025

Whether it’s SEND, race, gender, religion or other protected characteristics, the common challenge in tackling marginalisation is the need to have difficult conversations – with pupils, parents and each other. Zahara Chowdhury’s book sets out to help with precisely that, in order to create classrooms where every pupil feels seen, heard and safe.

POLICY AND SYSTEMS

Nick Gibb and Robert Peal

Routledge

August 2025

Who better to give the inside account of over a decade of school reforms than the long-serving schools minister who oversaw them almost consistently from 2010 onwards? And who better to co-author it than a teacher whose career has been defined by what those reforms enabled? Agree or disagree with it, this book is set to define the Conservatives’ educational legacy.

Hilary Cremin

Routledge

July 2025

And for a diametrically-opposed view of what schools could and should be, who better to turn to than the head of Cambridge University’s faculty of education, Hilary Cremin? Here, she calls for ‘a radical, system-wide reinvention of education as an adaptable ecosystem’. Agree or disagree with it, it won’t be enough to dismiss this as the revenge of ‘the Blob’.

DEVELOPMENT AND GROWTH

Rachel Lofthouse, Trista Hollweck, Jasen Booton

John Catt

July 2025

Professor Rachel Lofthouse was making the case for coaching as an effective tool for professional development long before it became the buzzword it now is. Here, she returns to the topic with two esteemed co-authors to set out a variety of approaches that come under the coaching banner, and a range of case studies on its effective use.

Kemi Oluyinka and Caren Onanda

Sage

October 2024

If you missed this earlier this year, then given all the evidence published since of race-based systemic barriers to the profession, this may be the most useful book you read this summer. That it’s billed as a survival guide says enough. Will you take this chance to move from a culture some survive to one where all can thrive?