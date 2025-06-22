Home Reviews

Review by Dan Morrow

CEO, Cornwall Education Learning Trust

22 Jun 2025, 5:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Radio and tv

Jamie’s Dyslexia Revolution

Broadcaster

Channel 4

First broadcast

9 Jun 2025

Presenter

Jamie Oliver

There’s a certain irony to Jamie Oliver, Britain’s best-selling non-fiction author and the nation’s favourite culinary campaigner, returning to our screens not to wage war on turkey twizzlers, but to take a blowtorch to the education system itself.

Oliver’s campaigning nous is undeniable. His last education campaign also kicked off with a TV programme, way back in 2005.

Jamie’s School Dinners transformed the national consciousness about school nutrition, and he is still fighting that fight. Just last March, he was calling on government to “step up to the plate” and extend free school meals eligibility.

I’m happy to follow in his footsteps with kitchen-related wordplay, so ready, steady, cook.

First off, it’s pretty clear to me that Oliver’s latest campaign will be anything but a flash in the pan.  

With Jamie’s Dyslexia Revolution, he serves up a documentary that is as raw as it is restorative, a dish best tasted with a side of professional humility, especially for those of us in education.

Oliver’s story is familiar to many: labelled ‘special needs’ at school, shuffled out of class for extra help and left with just two GCSEs. As he reminds us with characteristic candour, it was the kitchen, not the classroom that saved him.

His dyslexia, undiagnosed until he was 50, became both a source of struggle and, ultimately, a secret ingredient in his recipe for success.

But the documentary is not just about Jamie; it’s about the 870,000 children across Britain who, like him, find themselves boxed in by an “archaic education system”.

The show’s most searing moments come not from celebrity cameos but from the children and families who speak (sometimes haltingly, always honestly) about the emotional toll of being misunderstood and unsupported at school.

The message? The system, not the child, is broken

Oliver’s mission is clear: no child should feel “stupid, worthless, or dumb” just because their brain works differently.

He interviews teachers who admit their training is “not fit for purpose” and highlights the threefold increased risk of exclusion for undiagnosed dyslexic teens. The message? The system, not the child, is broken.

Predictably, #Edutwitter (or should that be #EduX?) has been a bubbling cauldron of reaction.

Some have praised Oliver’s candour and his call for early screening and better teacher training, echoing accessible learning experts who argue we need “a full-scale shift” in how we support all learners, not just “small tweaks”.

Others, ever the armchair sous-chefs, have questioned whether a celebrity can really understand the complexities of classroom life.

But here’s where we, as a profession, must turn down the heat. Respectful scepticism is vital, but so is a willingness to listen and learn. Sometimes, just sometimes, those outside our echo chamber can see what we cannot.

Oliver has been brave enough to address the sector directly and constructively with a well-informed article in these very pages. The flip-side of the pancake is surely to offer him the professional courtesy of engaging with him on the same terms.

If there’s a lesson to be drawn from Oliver’s documentary (and from the best of EduTwitter) it’s this: real progress demands humility.

Oliver’s documentary is not a panacea. One TV show won’t fix a system decades in the making. The real revolution will come not from celebrity campaigns but from a profession willing to be humble enough to adapt.

The genius of Oliver’s show is not in its celebrity, but in its challenge: to see our system as it is, not as we wish it to be, and to be brave enough to change.

In the words of the man himself, “You are NOT worthless.” The same could be said for our profession, if we can accept this programme’s lessons and be bold enough to act.

Let’s not just serve up the same old fare. Let’s cook up something better together.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

More Reviews

Blog

The Conversation

How to use AI effectively, where to avoid it, why it's risky, and when to protect the all-important human...

Find out more
Book

Outstanding, by Steve Baker

This light and lively lampooning of the education world is populated by a host of familiar characters - and...

Find out more
Blog

The Conversation – with Sarah Gallagher

The risks of AI, the importance of conversation, pedagogical fission, and embracing our replaceability

Find out more

More from this theme

Blog

The Conversation – with Frances Akinde

SEND in New York, smartphone solutions, sexual misconduct, living with ADHD, and walking away from leadership, and fresh ideas...

Find out more
Blog

The Conversation – with Jess Mahdavi-Gladwell

An unSATsifying blog from DfE, a thought-provoking one about young carers, a challenging one on the many hats we...

Find out more
Book

Bad education: Why our universities are broken and how we can fix them

“Thanks to your son, I managed to get a good grade at economics A-level, and then go on to...

Find out more

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *