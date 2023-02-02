Home All news
Teacher strikes

Oak usage during teacher strikes double last year’s Omicron peak

More than 886,000 lessons were taken on first day of teacher strikes

More than 886,000 lessons were taken on first day of teacher strikes

2 Feb 2023, 10:56

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

More than 280,000 pupils used Oak National Academy during the first day of teacher strikes – twice as many as during the Covid-peak last year.

Government figures estimate 54 per cent of schools were closed or partially closed yesterday because of teacher walk-outs over pay.

Figures supplied by Oak show 282,280 pupils used the platform – which is now controversially an arms-length government body.

This is 17 times more than the average daily pupil figure in January (16,615 pupils per day). It is twice as much as Oak’s daily peak in 2022 due to the Omicron Covid-variant (130,545).

In total, 886,605 lessons were taken yesterday – taking the total lessons this academic year up to 4.3 million. Oak said this means 20 per cent of lessons were started yesterday.

‘It’s more than just pay’: School teachers on why they are striking

There was a shift towards secondary lessons. In January, 61 per cent of lessons were in key stage 3 and 4, but yesterday this was 83 per cent. More secondary schools closed yesterday.

Lessons also shifted away from London. Prior to yesterday, 27 per cent of all lessons were taken in the capital, but during the strike this was only 18 per cent.

The largest increase was in the north west and East Midlands. The north east had the lowest take-up of 2 per cent.

The next strikes are scheduled for February 28.

More from this theme

Teacher strikes

Teacher strikes: 54% of schools shut or restrict attendance

About 8,400 schools were estimated to be shut or partially closed on the first day of strike action

Samantha Booth

Teacher strikes
school attendance
Exclusive

Teacher strikes: 40% of pupils miss school, data suggests

It means 3.2 million pupils were at home today because of strikes if attendance data from 3,300 schools is...

Samantha Booth

Teacher strikes

‘Morale is at an all-time low’: Keegan’s DfE staff go on strike

Civil servants joined teachers on the day of strike action, saying: ‘You can’t run public services unless you fund...

Tom Belger

Teacher strikes

‘It’s more than just pay’: School teachers on why they are striking

On the picket lines: Schools Week reporters spoke to teachers about why they are taking industrial action - here's...

Schools Week Reporter

Teacher strikes

Teacher pay demands ‘economically incoherent’, Keegan says

Education secretary said government 'can't bake in inflation' as teachers begin first national strike in six years

Samantha Booth

Teacher strikes
Long read

‘A tragedy’: How heads are preparing for the teachers strike

Many schools will close to all or some pupils as teachers gear up for their first national strike in...

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *