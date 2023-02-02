Ofsted found some primary pupils go months without science classes, although picture is improving after pandemic disruption

Some primary pupils go months without science classes and few schools have a plan to develop their teachers’ knowledge in the subject, Ofsted said.

The watchdog has published a report looking at the strength and weaknesses of how science is taught in schools.

It marks the first in a new series of subject reports from the watchdog, which will draw on evidence gathered during routine inspections.

The latest document draws on Ofsted’s 2021 science research review, and finds that science curriculums are improving despite ongoing challenges caused by Covid.

But it says improvements still required, including the amount of opportunities for practical work offered within secondary schools.

Chief inspector, Amanda Spielman, said she was “encouraged” by progress made in the subject.

“I hope that this review helps subject leaders and teachers to construct a challenging science curriculum with relevant and useful practical work,” she added.

So what did Ofsted find?

1. Most pupils studying ‘ambitious’ science curriculum …

According to the report, most pupils, including those with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND), were studying a science curriculum “at least as ambitious” as the national curriculum.

It added that such curriculums were mainly focused on developing pupils’ knowledge of “substantive concepts” such as habitats or materials.

2. … but few develop teachers’ science knowledge

Inspectors found teachers rarely drew on evidence-based, subject-specific approaches when teaching.

“Very few” schools were found to have a clear plan of how to develop teachers’ knowledge of science and how to teach it through continuing professional development (CPD).

3. Secondaries ‘wrongly assume pupils learn little at primary’ …

Inspectors found some leaders planned the science curriculum to build on what pupils learned in the previous phase of education.

But the watchdog added that in some secondary schools, “it was incorrectly assumed that pupils learned little science in primary school”.

This led to some content being “unnecessarily” repeated in year 7 and beyond.

4. … But some primary pupils do go months without science classes

The report found science was taught weekly in most primaries, but in a few schools pupils had less than one science lesson every week.

It added that “occasionally” pupils went for entire half terms without learning science.

It highlighted this a “concern because science is a core subject of the national curriculum”.

5. Differences in the amount of practical work taking place

In the “significant minority” of schools where pupils weren’t developing secure knowledge of science, the focus was “too often” on identifying practical activities for pupils to complete.

But Ofsted noted that pupils in primary were much more likely to take part in hands-on practical activities than those in secondary.

And what does Ofsted recommend to improve science in schools?