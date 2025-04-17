Home All news
Teacher strikes

Labour MPs ‘will pay high political price’ over teacher pay, vows Kebede

NEU leader pledges to campaign in MPs' constituencies if teachers don't get an improved and fully-funded pay settlement

17 Apr 2025, 12:56

Daniel Kebede
Breaking

The leader of the National Education Union has vowed to make Labour MPs “pay a high political price through our campaigning in their constituencies” if teachers are denied an increased, fully-funded pay rise.

In his keynote speech to the union’s annual conference in Harrogate this morning, Daniel Kebede said it was “indefensible for a Labour Government, a Labour Government, to cut school funding”.

Earlier this week, the union passed a motion calling on its ruling executive to move to a formal strike ballot “if the final outcome of the [School Teachers’ Review Body] process remains unacceptable or if the government does not announce real terms funding increases in the June spending review”.

The union has said this could mean strikes as soon as the autumn term.

Kebede told delegates today that “if the STRB recommendation is not above inflation – if it is not a pay award that takes a step towards a correction in pay – if it does not address the crisis in recruitment and retention – and unless it is fully funded, then we stand ready to act industrially.

“We will make Labour MPs pay a high political price through our campaigning in their constituencies, with our parents, across the country. No teacher wants to strike. But we stand ready.”

Union campaigns on pay and school funding have caused headaches for politicians in the past, but they have previously been directed at the Conservatives.

In the run-up to the 2017 general election, the School Cuts campaign, organised by the NEU with support from the ASCL and NAHT leadership unions, was credited with making education one of the key voter priorities on the doorstep. Theresa May lost her majority.

‘We will press this government where we must’

In its evidence to the STRB last year, the Department for Education said a 2.8 per cent pay rise “would be appropriate” for 2025-26, adding that schools would need to find “efficiencies” to fund some of the increase.

However, the DfE has since admitted schools will be able to afford less than half of the proposed rise, despite the increase in funding announced at last autumn’s budget.

The School Cuts campaign estimates most primary and secondary schools face making cuts even to afford a 2.8 per cent rise.

The Office for Budget Responsibility also recently increased its prediction for average wage growth across the wider economy next year to 3.7 per cent.

Kebede, who took up his role in September 2023, told the union today that successful negotiations “only result from leveraging our power, and the power of our union is based upon organising, it’s based on campaigning and it’s based on action.

“But we are an independent trade union. One built on our shared desire to improve lives and improve outcomes for children here and abroad. So it is absolutely right that we press this government where we must.”

‘We expect better from Labour’

Schools Week has revealed how most schools face a funding increase of just 0.5 per cent next year, once the impact of previous pay and pensions increases are taken into account.

Kebede said the prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and chancellor Rachel Reeves “may say austerity is over, but in this union we say austerity will only be ended by deeds not words.

“Government say it would be indefensible for the NEU to take industrial action. Well I say to this government, it is indefensible for a Labour Government, a Labour Government, to cut school funding. Because cuts hurt kids.”

He added that “time and again, we are told there is no money. No money to properly fund our schools, or to cover fair pay. No money to repair crumbling classrooms or to scrap the two-child benefit cap. 

“Conference, after 14 years of Conservative austerity, we expect better from a Labour government.”

‘A betrayal of our children’

He repeated calls for education secretary Bridget Phillipson to publish the STRB report, and warned the “refusal to commit to fund fair pay and the wider funding of education is not just a policy failing – it is a betrayal.

“It is a betrayal of a generation of children who get one chance at school. It is a betrayal of the families in our communities who already have the least. It is a betrayal of all those who voted for change.”

He pointed out the government had pledged “billions of pounds for military expansion at the expense of the most vulnerable in society”, after the spring statement boosted defence spending but set out plans to cut certain benefits.

“If there is money for bombs, for bullets, for hypersonic missiles then there should be money for carers, for those unable to work and for free school meals. There should be money for mental health support. For SEND. For a pay rise that stops dedicated professionals leaving education altogether.”

