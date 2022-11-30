Oak National Academy quango judicial review launched

Trade bodies claim quango poses 'existential risk' to sector viability, but Oak says legal action is 'extremely disappointing'

A judicial review legal challenge has been launched against the government’s Oak National Academy curriculum quango.

The British Educational Suppliers Association (BESA), the Publishers Association, and the Society of Authors said formal action was lodged with the courts earlier this week.

The National Education Union is also backing the action as an “interested party”.

Caroline Wright, BESA’s director general, said Oak “poses an existential risk to the future viability of the sector, which in its current form, will result in an erosion of teacher choice over how to deliver the national curriculum”.

She said the judicial review is “the sector’s option of last resort” claiming the Department for Education “refused any meaningful mitigations that would protect competition within the market”.

Dan Conway, CEO of the Publishers Association, said Oak will be an “unprecedented and unevidenced intervention that will cause irreparable damage to the education sector as we know it”.

But supporters said Oak can help with “teacher burnout and weak curricula”.

A spokesperson for the quango said the legal action was “disappointing”, adding: “This action is essentially an attempt to block free, high-quality resources for teachers that want them.”

“Oak has a clear purpose to work alongside the commercial market to improve the quality of curriculum materials that support teachers and pupils. It is extremely disappointing to see commercial providers seeking to prevent us from doing so.”

Schools Week reported last week that the cost of a failed high court bid could be upwards of £1 million.

Oak’s transition to an arms-length government body has proven controversial. It led to United Learning, one of the scheme’s original academy trust partners, pulling 1,500 of its lessons from the platform.

Trust boss Sir Jon Coles said the quango “is to procure and promote a set of curriculum resources which exemplify ministers’ curriculum ideals“.

Coles alleged schools minister Nick Gibb thought the Oak quango was a way to “promote his own view of the curriculum”.

Oak interim chief executive and co-founder Matt Hood said ministers would be told “no” if they try to interfere with the quango’s plans.

Its framework pledges that the education secretary is “committed” to giving the Oak board “freedom to operate” and will be “operationally independent” from government.

However the secretary of state has many powers. Their approval is needed to appoint the chief executive, can appoint up to five directors, and must sign off spending above certain thresholds.

Business case documents for Oak also show it “should be continuously strategic aligned with government policy as it develops“.

Coles tweeted recently that ministers have “created the perfect vehicle for a future government – perhaps 2 years away – to take precisely the opposite view and use it to promote a skills-based curriculum or otherwise undo everything Nick Gibb [schools minister] has worked to achieve”.