Home All news
Schools

New schools’ safeguarding guidance emphasises online safety duties

Move follows suicide of pupil Frankie Thomas who accessed harmful material on school iPad

Move follows suicide of pupil Frankie Thomas who accessed harmful material on school iPad

7 Jun 2023, 15:56

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
New schools' safeguarding guidance includes additional advice on filtering and monitoring harmful online content

The DfE has emphasised all school staff must undergo training on the filtering and monitoring of online devices after a coroner questioned the department’s current safeguarding guidelines.

The beefed-up advice forms part of updated keeping children safe in education guidance, published yesterday but which comes into force on September 1.

In December, online safety campaigner Judy Thomas wrote in a Schools Week article that the current safeguarding guidance was “insufficient”.

Thomas’s daughter, Frankie, took her own life in September 2018. On the same day, she had accessed material about violent rape, self-harm and stories that ended in suicide while unsupervised on a school iPad.

An assistant coroner in the case questioned why DfE’s guidance did not advise the use of screen readers such as NetSupport DNA.

Thomas also argued that schools’ systems should regularly produce alerts flagging attempts to access blocked sites, with these then “acted on and records kept”.

In the updated guidance, governing bodies and proprietors should ensure all staff undergo safeguarding and child protection training has been updated.

It now also specifies “which, amongst other things, includes an understanding of the expectations, applicable roles and responsibilities in relation to filtering and monitoring”.

Block harmful content without impacting teaching

Appropriate filtering and monitoring on school devices and networks should be reflected in the school’s child protection policy, guidance states.

The document also sets out advice from the DfE’s filtering and monitoring standards, including that schools should:

  • Identify and assign roles and responsibilities to manage filtering and monitoring systems
  • Review filtering and monitoring provision at least annually
  • Block harmful and inappropriate content without unreasonably impacting teaching and learning
  • Have effective monitoring strategies in place that meet their safeguarding needs

Meanwhile, governing bodies and proprietors should review the standards and discuss with IT staff and service providers what more needs to be done to support schools in meeting them.

The Department for Education (DfE) published new guidelines for schools on meeting the standard for filtering and monitoring systems in March.

It states governing bodies and proprietors should assign a member of the senior leadership team and a governor to be responsible for ensuring the standards are met.

Senior leadership teams are responsible for procuring filtering and monitoring systems, documenting decisions on what is blocked or allowed and why, reviewing the effectiveness of their provision and overseeing reports.

Designated safeguarding leads should take lead responsibility for filtering and monitoring reports, safeguarding concerns and checks to systems.

IT service providers should have technical responsibility for maintaining systems, providing reports and completing actions following concerns or checks to systems.

But while the guidance is new, the DfE points out that schools should already be meeting the standard.

Tell jobseekers about online searches

Other updates to the safeguarding guidance include that schools should tell shortlisted candidates for jobs that “online searches may be done as part of due diligence checks”.

Schools are also told they do not have to keep copies of DBS certificates in order to fulfil the duty of maintaining the single central record.

Meanwhile, schools handling allegations made against an outside organisation or individual using school premises should “follow safeguarding policies and procedures” including informing the local authority designated officer. 

Earlier this year, Schools Week reported the DfE was being urged to clarify how schools should check the online behaviour of prospective staff after some asked teaching applicants for all their social media usernames.

More from this theme

Schools
James Handscombe, executive principal of Harris Westminster Sixth Form, has told students to stop calling teachers sir or miss

Prestigious sixth-form drops ‘sir’ and ‘miss’ over cultural misogyny

The term 'miss' conjures up images of Edwardian shop assistants and plays into a 'gendered view' of the world,...

Amy Walker

Schools
Education Support has published a list of recommendations to improve teacher retention in its latest report

Teacher retention commission: 8 proposals to stem exodus

Report calls for review of teacher hours, retention targets and sabbaticals for headteachers every five years

Amy Walker

Schools

Revealed: The five advisers who will support DfE’s sex education review

Panel includes academy bosses, women's health ambassador, chief social worker and lawyer who liked controversial tweets

Amy Walker

Schools

Funding plea as children wait ‘years’ for NHS appointments

Almost 230,000 children on community health waiting lists for services like speech and language therapy and autism checks

Jack Dyson

Schools
Schools have been asked to ensure their policies on vaping are 'robust' by the Department of Health and Social Care

Schools to be told they should teach pupils about vaping risks

Government has announced more measures to cut down on vaping in schools, but campaigners say much more needs to...

Amy Walker

Schools
Many Church of England and Catholic schools operate on sites owned by special charitable trusts

Law change eases way for church schools to academise

The government has revived a law change from its scrapped schools bill, removing a 'significant barrier' to the academisation...

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *