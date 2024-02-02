Home All news
Teacher training

New round of redundancies hit Teach First charity

Charity with government contract to recruit high-flying graduates is 'proposing changes' to how it operates

Charity with government contract to recruit high-flying graduates is 'proposing changes' to how it operates

2 Feb 2024, 15:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
New reports show Teach First has a positive impact on school outcomes, but teachers are more likely to leave profession
Exclusive

Teach First is consulting on a second round of redundancies, Schools Week understands.

The charity, which holds a government contract for recruiting and training high-flying graduates, said it was “proposing changes to how we operate” to “prepare for the future”.

In June, Schools Week revealed the organisation had made half of its eight-strong executive team redundant.

The charity said it attracted 1,335 recruits this year. That means it missed its target of 1,750 by more than a fifth. 

Overall recruitment figures published last year showed the government missed its total target by 38 per cent amid a wider recruitment and retention crisis.

A Teach First spokesperson said its new strategy “builds on existing work to support teachers and leaders so that more children growing up in poverty can fulfil their potential”.

“In recent years, Teach First has grown rapidly – for example, expanding to deliver the early career framework and national professional qualifications. To consolidate this growth, and prepare for the future, we are proposing changes to how we operate.”

The charity said it had “started a consultation process with our staff and, therefore, at this time it would not be appropriate for us to comment further”. It did not respond when asked to clarify what the proposed changes are to how it operates.

‘Best’ graduates

The charity has a £113 million government contract to recruit the “best and brightest” graduates and career changers who could be “highly skilled teachers and leaders”.

Just half of secondary teacher recruitment target met

Its contract was extended in April by two years to run to October 2027, taking the overall grants it will have received since 2021 to £169 million.

But it must still recruit 1,750 trainees each year in 2024 and 2025 for its two-year course.

Teach First recruited 1,394 graduates in 2022, then the smallest cohort since 2018 when 1,234 were recruited, missing its target and losing £2 million in bonuses.

But it was rated as ‘good’ against three other government targets and at the time said it was “proud” of its 2022 numbers, “given the significant recruitment challenges the whole sector is facing”.

The DfE is consulting with the market on the procurement approach for the future delivery of the programme.

Teach First’s annual report and account for 2021/2022, published on Companies House in April, said it had 821 employees.

More from this theme

Teacher training
Cambridge University stock
Exclusive

Cambridge demands delay to new teacher training framework

Russell Group university says it 'lacks confidence' in merged training and development framework

Lucas Cumiskey

Teacher training
teacher training

New teacher training framework: Everything you need to know

Your trusty Schools Week explainer to the new policies announced by government after its teacher training review

Lucas Cumiskey

Teacher training
Teacher training
Exclusive

Hinds admits mentor workload ‘too high’ as ECF reforms unveiled

Government to combine teacher training frameworks, deliver more of a focus on SEND and hand out £25m to help...

Lucas Cumiskey

Teacher training
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Exclusive

Treasury plans apprenticeship levy funding restrictions

Move could affect viability of teaching apprenticeships

Billy Camden

Teacher training
Exclusive

Teacher training portal ‘favours big providers’

'The listing of so many schools could, albeit inadvertently, disadvantage some providers'

Amy Walker

Teacher training
Teacher training
Exclusive

Teacher training ditched by unis with 90 years’ experience

Four providers unsuccessful in the DfE's market review to close PGCE courses

Amy Walker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *