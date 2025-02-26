Home All news
Teacher training

DfE opens re-accreditation round for former teacher training providers

Move comes after over a quarter of ITT providers lost their accreditation in the government's bruising market review

Move comes after over a quarter of ITT providers lost their accreditation in the government's bruising market review

26 Feb 2025, 10:34

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Teacher training

Former teacher training providers are being invited to apply for re-accreditation, the first opportunity since the bruising market review.

The 2021 review forced all teacher trainers through a re-accreditation process which resulted in around a quarter of providers lose out.

Those that did were then forced to either “partner” with one of the 179 successful providers or quit the market.

But Schools Week revealed in November that it would be running a re-accreditation round this spring.

Today, the DfE opened that “targeted accreditation round”.

It is open exclusively to providers that were previously accredited, are a lead partner currently and have not received two consecutive ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ ratings.

The DfE says the round “will provide an opportunity for eligible organisations to demonstrate their ability to meet the new quality requirements and provide a smooth transition from any existing partnership arrangements”.

Application timeline

All applicants must complete an “apply for ITT accreditation” form by March 16, says the DfE.

The assessment process will include a written and verbal submission. The written submission opens on March 7 and will close on April 6.

The window for verbal submissions opens on April 28 and closes on May 9.

Outcomes of the accreditation round will then be published by June 30, the DfE said.

The DfE ran an expression of interest exercise in November, but eligible organisations may apply even if they did not take part in this process.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: An Apprenticeship Success Story

Last year’s NPQ funding cuts meant that half of England’s teachers faced costs of up to £4,000 to complete...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Embedding Formative Assessment: not just a box-ticking exercise but something long-term and meaningful for all

Our EFA programme has been proven to help schools achieve better GCSE results, as evidenced by the EEF. Find...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Building capacity in family support to tackle low school attendance 

Persistent and severe school absence impacts children, families, and communities—especially in disadvantaged areas. School-Home Support’s Attendance Support and Development Programme...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Teacher training

New academy CEO development programme under review

But current cohorts that started last February and September will not be affected

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher training
teacher training

Shortening apprenticeships will give teacher training ‘flexibility’

DfE plans to change minimum apprenticeship course length to eight months, which could align teaching courses with other routes

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher training
Teacher training

ECF and NPQ review: What you need to know

The government is planning a series of changes to the early career framework, and a full review in 2027

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Teacher training

DfE: New teacher training providers could get future accreditation ‘opportunities’

Clarification comes after bruising re-accreditation process saw 68 existing providers lose out

Lucas Cumiskey

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *