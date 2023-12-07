Just half of secondary teacher recruitment target met

The secondary target has been missed 10 out of the last 11 years

The government has missed its target for secondary teacher recruitment by 50 per cent this year, new data shows.

Initial teacher training census statistics published this morning also show that the primary target was missed by 4 per cent.

Overall, the total target for primary and secondary was missed by 38 per cent.

In total there were 26,955 new entrants to ITT in 2023-24 compared to 28,463 in 2022-23, 36,159 in 2021-22 and 40,377 in 2020-21.

The picture is worse for secondary than last year, when 57 per cent of the required secondary teachers. However, it is slightly better for primary, for which 91 per cent of the target was met in 2022-23.

Geoff Barton

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL school leaders’ union, said the “catastrophic shortfall in postgraduate trainee teacher recruitment has plumbed new depths”.

“The supply of new teachers is simply not sufficient to meet the needs of the education system, and we then lose far too many early in their careers.”

Today’s data shows recruitment in physics, which has been one of the worst-affected subjects during the current crisis, improved by just 1 percentage point, with just 17 per cent of the target reached this year.

And just 63 per cent of the required maths teachers were recruited, down from 88 per cent last year.

Seventy-four per cent of the English target was missed, down from 82 per cent, and the proportion of the chemistry target met fell from 83 to 65 per cent.

There were also big drops in the proportion of the target missed in drama (111 to 79 per cent), art and design (88 to 44 per cent), religious education (75 to 44 per cent) and music (62 to 27 per cent).

Percentage of ITT recruitment target met by subject

Source: Department for Education.

James Noble-Rogers, chief executive of the Universities Council for the Education of Teachers, said the figures made for “sorry reading”.

“They mean that schools, particularly secondary schools, will struggle to recruit the new teachers they need.

“The government needs, as a matter of urgency, to bring together all relevant stakeholders to agree a cohesive and fully funded strategy to recruit and retain teachers.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.