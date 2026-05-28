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30 May 2026

Movers and shakers: Palladian, Teach First, Concordia

This week’s movers and shakers include a Countdown contestant and multi-instrumentalist

Schools Week Reporter

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This week’s movers and shakers include a Countdown contestant and a soon-to-be academy chief executive who plays more than 20 instruments.

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line.

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Headshot of Lakmini Harkus

Lakmini Harkus

Chief executive, Palladian Academy Trust

Start date

April

Previous role

His Majesty's Inspector of schools, Ofsted

Interesting fact

Lakmini and her husband ventured to the Amazon rainforest many years ago and she tried ants that tasted like lemons called myrmelachista schumanni. She loves travelling and experiencing new things.

Headshot of Natalie Corriette

Natalie Corriette

Vice principal, St Paul's Academy in Greenwich

Start date

June

Current role

English teacher, head of year 13 and member of extended leadership team, The Urswick School

Interesting fact

Natalie was on three episodes of television show Countdown and is the proud owner of the famous Countdown teapot. When she was a few months old, she also played ‘the baby in the drawer’ on a BBC sitcom called The Brittas Empire.

Headshot of Maurice Helfgott

Maurice Helfgott

Chair, Teach First

Start date

July

Previous

Chair and independent director in e-commerce, technology and consumer businesses

Interesting fact

Maurice loves learning new things and recently started Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. He's not sure how much he loves the goal of submitting your sparring partner through choking or limb breaking but he does love the grappling, the inclusivity and everyone helping everyone else to learn.

Headshot of Chris Davis

Chris Davis

Chief executive, Concordia Multi-Academy Trust

Start date

September

Current role

Chief executive, Ethos Academy Trust

Interesting fact

As a big sports and football fan, Chris once stood in the same room as Diego Maradona — which technically means his football career peaked without him ever touching a ball.

Headshot of Jayne Keller

Jayne Keller

Chief executive, Wessex Learning Trust

Start date

September

Current job

Director of education, Education South West

Interesting fact

Beyond a well-documented fondness for colourful sparkly shoes, Jayne is a keen multi-instrumentalist, playing and owning more than 20 instruments – clearly one creative obsession is not enough!

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