Movers and shakers: Palladian, Teach First, Concordia

This week’s movers and shakers include a Countdown contestant and a soon-to-be academy chief executive who plays more than 20 instruments. This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community. We are keen to hear about appointments at a senior level. Please send submissions for this section to news@schoolsweek.co.uk with ‘Movers and shakers’ in the subject line. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits. Lakmini Harkus Chief executive, Palladian Academy Trust Start date April Previous role His Majesty's Inspector of schools, Ofsted Interesting fact Lakmini and her husband ventured to the Amazon rainforest many years ago and she tried ants that tasted like lemons called myrmelachista schumanni. She loves travelling and experiencing new things. Natalie Corriette Vice principal, St Paul's Academy in Greenwich Start date June Current role English teacher, head of year 13 and member of extended leadership team, The Urswick School Interesting fact Natalie was on three episodes of television show Countdown and is the proud owner of the famous Countdown teapot. When she was a few months old, she also played ‘the baby in the drawer’ on a BBC sitcom called The Brittas Empire. Maurice Helfgott Chair, Teach First Start date July Previous Chair and independent director in e-commerce, technology and consumer businesses Interesting fact Maurice loves learning new things and recently started Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. He's not sure how much he loves the goal of submitting your sparring partner through choking or limb breaking but he does love the grappling, the inclusivity and everyone helping everyone else to learn. Chris Davis Chief executive, Concordia Multi-Academy Trust Start date September Current role Chief executive, Ethos Academy Trust Interesting fact As a big sports and football fan, Chris once stood in the same room as Diego Maradona — which technically means his football career peaked without him ever touching a ball. Jayne Keller Chief executive, Wessex Learning Trust Start date September Current job Director of education, Education South West Interesting fact Beyond a well-documented fondness for colourful sparkly shoes, Jayne is a keen multi-instrumentalist, playing and owning more than 20 instruments – clearly one creative obsession is not enough!