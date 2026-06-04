Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Managed moves could be “consigned to the history books” by new government guidance preventing oversubscribed schools from prioritising them in admissions. Use of the voluntary agreements between schools and families to transfer pupils at risk of exclusion varies between councils. The government does not collect any official data on the practice. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.