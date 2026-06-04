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5 June 2026

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Managed moves could be ‘consigned to the history books’

Experts warn new suspensions guidance could force struggling schools to take on more pupils at risk of permanent exclusion

Ruth Lucas

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Managed moves could be consigned to the history booksby new government guidance preventing oversubscribed schools from prioritising them in admissions.

Use of the voluntary agreements between schools and families to transfer pupils at risk of exclusion varies between councils.

The government does not collect any official data on the practice.

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