David Ross trust CEO steps down

36-school MAT launches search for successor with chief executive due to leave in Autumn

36-school MAT launches search for successor with chief executive due to leave in Autumn

The CEO of one of England’s biggest MATs is set to step down after five years in the job.

David Ross Education Trust’s board has launched a search for chief executive Stuart Burns’s successor, as it prepares for his departure this autumn.

Burns stressed he “will remain on hand as long as is deemed necessary to ensure a smooth handover”.

“DRET is a strong trust, and it has been humbling to see how far the organisation has come thanks to the superb talent we have across all our schools and the dedicated support services we run,” he added.

“Seeing the trust grow has been a particular highlight – two schools joined us just last year and I am confident that others will be following in their footsteps over the coming period.”

He does not have another job lined up, but will “consider other [job] possibilities later in the year”.

David Ross

The trust said that under Burns’s stewardship it has “enjoyed a successful period of growth, investment and stability”. It has also improved “its Ofsted profile with well in excess of 90 per cent of its grades” at ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’.

David Ross, chair of the trust, said “DRET is in a much stronger position”. This has positioned the organisation “well as we move into this next chapter”, he added.

The trust wants to secure a leader to replace Burns “who can build on this strong foundation and continue the trust’s upward trajectory”.

DRET runs 36 schools in all, making it one of the 30 largest trusts in England.