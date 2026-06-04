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5 June 2026

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DfE mulls replacing Tories’ Mandarin Excellence Programme

Flagship language scheme will end next year, but documents show ministers are considering a replacement

Esmé Kenney

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Ministers are considering replacing the long-running Mandarin Excellence Programme with a new scheme to support the language.

Launched under the Conservative government in 2016, the programme aimed to boost Mandarin uptake among pupils and train more Mandarin teachers.

It included “intensive” lessons for pupils, enrichment trips to China, retention payments to stop pupils dropping out and professional development opportunities for teachers.

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