DfE mulls replacing Tories’ Mandarin Excellence Programme

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Ministers are considering replacing the long-running Mandarin Excellence Programme with a new scheme to support the language. Launched under the Conservative government in 2016, the programme aimed to boost Mandarin uptake among pupils and train more Mandarin teachers. It included “intensive” lessons for pupils, enrichment trips to China, retention payments to stop pupils dropping out and professional development opportunities for teachers. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.